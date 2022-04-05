Tuesday, Apr 05, 2022
MNS Office-Bearer From Pune Resigns Over Raj Thackeray's 'Loudspeaker' Statement

With the resignation of Maharashtra Navnirman Vahtuk Sena's vice president Shaibaz Punjabi on Tuesday, the number of Muslim members who have quit the MNS over the last two days reached two.

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray File Photo

Updated: 05 Apr 2022 5:58 pm

One more office-bearer of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena's Pune unit has resigned over party chief Raj Thackeray's remarks on shutting down loudspeakers on mosques.         

With the resignation of Maharashtra Navnirman Vahtuk Sena's vice president Shaibaz Punjabi on Tuesday, the number of Muslim members who have quit the MNS over the last two days reached two. 

"I am with the MNS since its inception, but I resigned from the party on Tuesday over the statement made by Raj Thackeray about countering 'azaan' (call for Muslim prayer) from loudspeakers atop mosques with 'Hanuman Chalisa'," said Punjabi.

He said he cannot face people if he continues to remain in MNS. 

"Many people from the Muslim community live in my area with whom I enjoy cordial relations," Punjabi said, adding that Raj Thackeray's statements on loudspeakers and madrasas (seminaries) are incorrect.

On Monday, Majeed Shaikh, a shakha president of MNS in Pune, resigned against "communalism" in the MNS. 

Addressing a rally at Shivaji Park in Mumbai on Saturday, Raj Thackeray had said," Why loudspeakers in mosques are played at such high volume? If this is not stopped, there will be speakers outside mosques playing Hanuman Chalisa at higher volume". 

