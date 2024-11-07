National

MLAs Come To Blows In J&K Assembly Over Article 370 Banner | Video

This follows Wednesday's passage of a resolution seeking dialogue with the Union Territory's elected representatives to restore special status and constitutional guarantees.

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
MLAs Come To Blows In J&K Assembly Over Article 370 Banner
MLAs Come To Blows In J&K Assembly Over Article 370 Banner | Photo: Screengrab/X.com
info_icon

The Assembly session in Jammu and Kashmir began on a turbulent note Thursday, when the brother of MP Engineer Rashid and Independent member Sheikh Khursheed appeared in the House Well with a banner demanding the restoration of Article 370 and the release of all political prisoners. 

A brawl erupted as the infuriated BJP members also jumped into the well and snatched the banner from Khursheed, which they tore into pieces. Sajad Lone, Waheed Para, and a few National Conference members also joined in to defend Khursheed.

Watch the video here:

At least three MLAs were marshalled out on the directions of Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather. This follows Wednesday's passage of a resolution seeking dialogue with the Union Territory's elected representatives to restore special status and constitutional guarantees.

Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary tabled the resolution, which reiterated the importance of special status and constitutional safeguards for the region's identity, culture, and rights.

"The Assembly expresses concern over the unilateral revocation of these provisions and urges the government of India to engage in dialogue with Jammu and Kashmir's elected representatives," the resolution stated.

Indian lawmakers of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) protest inside the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly in Srinagar - AP Photo
J&K Assembly Passes Special Status Resolution; NC Hails It As Fulfilment Of Article 370 Promise, Mehbooba Calls It Half-Hearted

BY Naseer Ganai

Due to unrest in the J&K Assembly, the speaker adjourned proceedings for 15 minutes. Despite the adjournment, BJP members continued their protest. The speaker said, "You are not above rules. See the rules. I am very closely watching activities of some members. Don't force me to do what I don't want to do".

The Assembly saw pandemonium as BJP members raised slogans like "Balidaan huway jahan Mukherjee woh Kashmir hamara hai" and NC MLAs responded with "Jis Kashmir ko khoon say seencha, woh Kashmir hamara hai." 

While the NC members raised the slogans of "Jammu Kashmir ki awaaz kya, (Article) 370 aur kya", BJP MLAs raised "Bharat Mata ki Jai".

Minister Satish Sharma stood up and said the BJP "is playing divide and rule". He said "Bharat mata" belonged to all.

The speaker eventually directed marshals to remove BJP members who stormed the well, leading to a scuffle between assembly marshals and the BJP MLAs. As a result, three BJP MLAs were marshalled out of the House amidst thumping of tables by the treasury benches.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs South Africa, 1st T20I Preview: Young Stars Aim For Victory In Series Opener In Durban
  2. Former India Cricketer Sandeep Patil Lauds John Wright's Coaching Style In His Autobiography
  3. WI Vs ENG, 3rd ODI: Brandon King, Keacy Carty Tons Help Windies Beat England By Eight Wickets - In Pics
  4. Harmanpreet Kaur Only Indian In 50-Player Shortlist For WBBL Team Of The Decade
  5. United Arab Emirates Vs Oman Toss Update, ICC Cricket World Cup League 2: OMA To Bowl First - Check Playing XIs
Football News
  1. UEFA Champions League: Paris Saint-Germain Lose 2-1 To Atletico Madrid At Home - In Pics
  2. UEFA Champions League: Jamal Musiala Helps Bayern Munich Beat Benfica 1-0 - In Pics
  3. UAE's Al-Ain Sack Coach Hernan Crespo Less Than 6 Months After AFC Champions League Triumph
  4. Inter Milan Vs Arsenal: Arteta Says Gunners Were 'Harshly Done By', Citing Merino's Missed Penalty
  5. Premier League: Fulham Full Of Confidence For Crystal Palace Trip After Dramatic Derby Win
Tennis News
  1. WTA Finals: Qinwen Zheng Powers Past Jasmine Paolini To Join Aryna Sabalenka In Last Four
  2. WTA Finals: Coco Gauff Ends Iga Swiatek Hoodoo To Reach Last Four
  3. Novak Djokovic Withdraws From ATP Finals, Shares Reason On Social Media
  4. WTA Finals: Sabalenka Digs Deep To Trump Paolini, Reach Semi-Finals
  5. Moselle Open: N Sriram Balaji And Guido Andreozzi Crash Out In First Round
Hockey News
  1. Hockey India League 2024-25 Schedule Announced: Check All Fixtures For Women's Tournament Right Here
  2. Hockey India League 2024-25 Schedule Announced: Check All Fixtures For Men's Tournament Here
  3. Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Looking Forward To Thrilling Days Of Hockey, Says IND-W Captain Salima Tete
  4. Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: India Captain Amir Ali Happy With Bronze Medal After Semi-Final Exit
  5. 'Unmatched Skill, Unstoppable Goals': PM Narendra Modi Heaps Praise On Rani Rampal

Trending Stories

National News
  1. MLAs Come To Blows In J&K Assembly Over Article 370 Banner | Video
  2. Centre Doubles Fine For Stubble Burning Amid Deteriorating Air Quality | Details
  3. PM Modi Speaks To Trump, Congratulates Him On 'Spectacular' Poll Win
  4. Bahraich: Lucknow HC Questions Legality Of Survey For Demolition, Next Hearing On Nov 11
  5. Truck-Auto Collision In UP's Hardoi Kills 10, Including 3 Children
Entertainment News
  1. In The Substance, Demi Moore Holds The Devastating, Fragile Centre Of A Ruthless Drama
  2. Sharda Sinha, Renowned Folk Singer And Padma Bhushan Recipient, Dies At 72
  3. ‘The Real Superstar’: How An Outsider Sees Amitabh Bachchan
  4. Deepak Rauniyar’s Pooja, Sir Unravels Social Chasms Through A Police Procedural
  5. Celestina And Lawrence: Looking For Poetry In Desolation
US News
  1. Moments Before Donald Trump Won, 7 US States Voted To Protect And Enshrine The Right To Abortion
  2. ‘My Heart Is Full Today’: Kamala Harris Concedes Defeat To Trump | Top Quotes
  3. US Presidential Election 2024 Results: Trump Elected 47th President In 'Historic' Comeback
  4. ‘Greatest Comeback In US History’: World Leaders React To Donald Trump's Historic Victory | US Elections 2024
  5. From Anger To Optimism: How Global Media Are Interpreting Trump’s Win
World News
  1. Moments Before Donald Trump Won, 7 US States Voted To Protect And Enshrine The Right To Abortion
  2. West Asia Latest: 40 Killed In East Lebanon; Israel Passes Deportation Law
  3. This Year Likely To Be Hottest On Record For Second Time, Says European Climate Agency
  4. ‘My Heart Is Full Today’: Kamala Harris Concedes Defeat To Trump | Top Quotes
  5. US Presidential Election 2024 Results: Trump Elected 47th President In 'Historic' Comeback
Latest Stories
  1. Bengal Warriorz Vs Dabang Delhi, Haryana Steelers Vs Gujarat Giants Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Pro Kabaddi League 11 Matches
  2. Kerala Blasters Vs Hyderabad FC Live Streaming, ISL 2024-25: When, Where To Watch KBFC Vs HFC Match
  3. PKL 11: U Mumba Prevail Over Patna Pirates In See-saw Clash
  4. Neeraj Chopra Bids Heartfelt Farewell To Coach Bartonietz: 'I Will Miss Us As A Team'
  5. IND-A Vs AUS-A, 2nd Unofficial Test: India A Bat First Against Australia A In Melbourne
  6. ‘My Heart Is Full Today’: Kamala Harris Concedes Defeat To Trump | Top Quotes
  7. Horoscope Today, November 7, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For Your Zodiac Sign
  8. Chhath Puja 2024: Date, Shubh Muhurat, And The Significance Of The 4-Days Of Festival