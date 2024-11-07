MLAs Come To Blows In J&K Assembly Over Article 370 Banner | Video

The Assembly session in Jammu and Kashmir began on a turbulent note Thursday, when the brother of MP Engineer Rashid and Independent member Sheikh Khursheed appeared in the House Well with a banner demanding the restoration of Article 370 and the release of all political prisoners.
A brawl erupted as the infuriated BJP members also jumped into the well and snatched the banner from Khursheed, which they tore into pieces. Sajad Lone, Waheed Para, and a few National Conference members also joined in to defend Khursheed.
Watch the video here:
At least three MLAs were marshalled out on the directions of Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather. This follows Wednesday's passage of a resolution seeking dialogue with the Union Territory's elected representatives to restore special status and constitutional guarantees.
Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary tabled the resolution, which reiterated the importance of special status and constitutional safeguards for the region's identity, culture, and rights.
"The Assembly expresses concern over the unilateral revocation of these provisions and urges the government of India to engage in dialogue with Jammu and Kashmir's elected representatives," the resolution stated.
Due to unrest in the J&K Assembly, the speaker adjourned proceedings for 15 minutes. Despite the adjournment, BJP members continued their protest. The speaker said, "You are not above rules. See the rules. I am very closely watching activities of some members. Don't force me to do what I don't want to do".
The Assembly saw pandemonium as BJP members raised slogans like "Balidaan huway jahan Mukherjee woh Kashmir hamara hai" and NC MLAs responded with "Jis Kashmir ko khoon say seencha, woh Kashmir hamara hai."
While the NC members raised the slogans of "Jammu Kashmir ki awaaz kya, (Article) 370 aur kya", BJP MLAs raised "Bharat Mata ki Jai".
Minister Satish Sharma stood up and said the BJP "is playing divide and rule". He said "Bharat mata" belonged to all.
The speaker eventually directed marshals to remove BJP members who stormed the well, leading to a scuffle between assembly marshals and the BJP MLAs. As a result, three BJP MLAs were marshalled out of the House amidst thumping of tables by the treasury benches.