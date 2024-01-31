MK Stalin Tries To Woo Spanish Businessmen To Invest In Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin is trying to woo the Spanish businessmen to invest in the state.
At ‘Tamil Nadu Investors First Port of Call’ event in Madrid, Stalin welcomed the guest in Spanish before switching his language to Tamil.
He told the gathering he was visiting Spain for the first time and was charmed by its beauty.
Taking pride in Tamil language and jallikattu, he said the Spanish language is the second largest language in the world and Spain is a land of bull tamers.
Inviting the Spaniards to visit the jallikattu stadium in Tamil Nadu, Stalin said, “Spain and Tamil Nadu have a great similarity in conducting bull sport. Bullfighting is the national sport of Spain while jallikattu is a traditional sport in Tamil Nadu, and is a symbol of its culture.”
He further said Tamil Nadu is an investment-friendly state, and it is evident from the fact that big companies like Hyundai and TATA have increased their investment in the state. “More than 130 Fortune-500 companies have established their units in Tamil Nadu,” he added.
Stressing on the state’s prominence in manufacturing sectors, including vehicles, electric vehicles, electronic devices, leather goods, non-leather footwear, garments, IT, renewable energy, and specialised medical services, Stalin invited Spanish investors to explore opportunities in existing sectors and emerging fields like aerospace, defence, biotechnology, drugs, food processing, desalination, and water treatment in Tamil Nadu.
Stalin said the state government is waiting to provide all required support to the investors. “We will ensure skilled manpower along with a business-friendly environment and special incentives under various industries policies to the investors.”
Industries Minister TRB Rajaa and other officials were present on the occasion.