Mizoram's COVID Tally Rises To 1,57,253 With 1,199 Fresh Cases

Mizoram now has 8,495 active cases, while 852 people were cured of the disease during the day, taking the total number of recoveries to 1,48,182.

COVID-19 cases tally rises in the state of Mizoram - PTI

Updated: 22 Jan 2022 11:12 am

Mizoram on Friday reported 1,199 new COVID-19 cases, 215 more than the previous day, with the tally mounting to 1,57,253, a health department official said. The single-day positivity rate stood at 22.36 per cent as the fresh infections were detected from 5,362 sample tests, he said.

Aizawl district registered the highest number of new cases at 651, followed by Saitual at 121 and Lunglei at 89. The death toll remained at 576 as no new fatality due to the infection was reported in the last 24 hours, the official said.

Mizoram now has 8,495 active cases, while 852 people were cured of the disease during the day, taking the total number of recoveries to 1,48,182. The recovery rate among COVID-19 patients is at 94.23 per cent, the official said. The northeastern state has so far tested over 16 lakh samples for COVID-19.

State immunisation officer Dr Lalmuanawma Jongte said more than 7.86 lakh people have been inoculated till Friday with six lakh of them having received both doses of vaccines. The government has decided to launch a "COVID-19 No Tolerance" week from January 24 to contain the spread of the contagion, an official statement said. During the week, the existing standard operating procedure, which came into effect from January 8, and guidelines for COVID appropriate behaviour would be strictly enforced, it added.

With PTI Inputs

