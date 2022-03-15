Tuesday, Mar 15, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Mizoram Reports 188 New COVID Cases, Lowest Since January 4

The death toll remained unchanged at 671 as no COVID fatality was reported in the last 24 hours.

Mizoram Reports 188 New COVID Cases, Lowest Since January 4
Covid-19 vaccination centre (Representational image) (PTI Photo)

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 15 Mar 2022 4:16 pm

Mizoram on Monday registered 188 fresh coronavirus cases, the lowest in more than three months since January 4, taking the state's tally to 2,20,974, an official said. The death toll remained unchanged at 671 as no COVID fatality was reported in the last 24 hours, he said.

On Sunday, the North-eastern state had recorded 357 COVID-19 cases and three deaths. Altogether 347 people had tested positive for the infection on January 4. The official said that 812 people have recovered from the disease on Monday, raising the total recoveries to 2,17,895, the official said.

Mizoram now has 2,408 active cases. The state has so far tested more than 18.64 lakh samples for COVID-19 and of them, 987 were examined on Sunday.

Related stories

MP Logs 51 COVID-19 Cases

Over 180.36 Crore Covid Vaccine Doses Administered In India So Far: Govt

Covid-19 Shots For Kids, Boosters For Seniors: All You Need To Know About New Vaccine Rules

According to state immunisation officer Dr Lalmuanawma Jongte, over 8.1 lakh people have been inoculated against coronavirus till Monday and 6.59 lakh of them have received both doses. Meanwhile, the state government in an order has withdrawn 'mPASS,' a mandatory travel pass for people entering the state, which has been in force for more than two years in view of the pandemic.

With PTI Inputs

Tags

National COVID-19 COVID-19 Vaccine Active Covid Cases Covid-19 Cases COVID Restrictions Covid-19 India COVID Fatalities Mizoram Mizoram Aizawl
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

FICCI TN State Council Strengthens Its Education Panel

FICCI TN State Council Strengthens Its Education Panel

Handicraft Uncrafted By Artisan Hands

Handicraft Uncrafted By Artisan Hands