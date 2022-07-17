Mizoram Reports 175 New Covid-19 Cases

Mizoram reported 175 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, the highest single-day spike since April 5, pushing that tally to 2,30,589, a health department official said.

The state had registered 175 COVID-19 cases on April 5.

The COVID-19 death toll remained at 706 as no new fatality due to the infection was reported in the last 24 hours, the official said.

Of the 175 new cases, Lunglei district reported the highest at 75, followed by Aizawl district (68) and Saitual (11).

The single-day positivity rate increased to 28 percent from 16.8 percent on the previous day, he said.

Mizoram now has 1,192 COVID-19 active cases, while 2,28,691 people have recovered from the infection, including 41 on Sunday.

The COVID-19 recovery rate is 99.20 percent and the death rate at 0.30 percent.

The state had reported 66 new coronavirus cases on Saturday.

More than 19.44 lakh samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far, including 624 samples on Saturday.

(Inputs from PTI)