Sunday, Jul 17, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Mizoram Reports 175 New Covid-19 Cases

Mizoram reported 175 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, the highest single-day spike since April 5, pushing that tally to 2,30,589, a health department official said. 

undefined
Covid-19

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 17 Jul 2022 6:57 pm

Mizoram reported 175 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, the highest single-day spike since April 5, pushing that tally to 2,30,589, a health department official said. 

The state had registered 175 COVID-19 cases on April 5.

The COVID-19 death toll remained at 706 as no new fatality due to the infection was reported in the last 24 hours, the official said. 

Of the 175  new cases, Lunglei district reported the highest at 75, followed by Aizawl district (68) and Saitual (11).

The single-day positivity rate increased to 28 percent from 16.8 percent on the previous day, he said. 

Mizoram now has 1,192 COVID-19 active cases, while 2,28,691 people have recovered from the infection, including 41 on Sunday. 

The COVID-19 recovery rate is 99.20 percent and the death rate at 0.30 percent.

Related stories

Covid-19: Maharashtra Records 2,186 New cases, Three Deaths

Odisha Reports 872 New Covid-19 Cases

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Recovers From Covid-19, To Be Discharged: Hospital

The state had reported 66 new coronavirus cases on Saturday.

More than 19.44 lakh samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far, including 624 samples on Saturday.

(Inputs from PTI)

Tags

National Mizoram Reports 175 New Covid-19 Cases Increases Covid-19 Death Tolls Negligence Positivity Rate Government Facilities Fatality Rate Lunglei District Reported The Highest
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2022 May Take Another 15 Days To Be Announced

CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2022 May Take Another 15 Days To Be Announced

SL Vs PAK, 1st Test: Preview, Streaming

SL Vs PAK, 1st Test: Preview, Streaming