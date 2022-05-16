Monday, May 16, 2022
Mistakes Of 1990s Won't Be Repeated, Will Fight Against Terrorism Firmly: J-K BJP chief Ravinder Raina

BJP's J&K unit chief Ravinder Raina visited the Sheikhpora camp of the Kashmiri Pandit employees protesting the killing of Rahul Bhat to express solidarity with them.

Ravinder Raina, BJP President, J & K Twitter

Updated: 16 May 2022 8:13 am

The BJP's Jammu and Kashmir unit chief Ravinder Raina on Sunday visited the Sheikhpora camp of the Kashmiri Pandit employees protesting the killing of Rahul Bhat to express solidarity with them and said the mistakes of the 1990s will not be repeated.

Bhat, who had got the job of a clerk under the special employment package for migrants in 2010-11, was gunned down by terrorists inside the tehsil office in Chadoora town of central Kashmir's Budgam district on Thursday.

Protests were held at several places in the Union Territory over the killing as well as the "failure" of the administration to provide security to Kashmiri Pandit employees. Police used batons and tear smoke shells at Sheikhpora in Budgam on Friday to quell the protest.

The L-G on Sunday ordered an inquiry into the use of force against the protesters. According to a BJP spokesperson, Raina visited Sheikhpora along with party General Secretary (Organization) Ashok Koul and paid rich tribute to Rahul Bhat.

They expressed solidarity with the protesting Kashmiri Pandits. Raina said the mistake done in the 1990s, ostensibly referring to the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits due to militancy, will not be repeated time and again.

"Everyone has equal rights in the Jammu and Kashmir. Kashmiri Pandits too have the same right to live in Kashmir. Here Kashmiri Muslims, Kashmiri Sikhs, Kashmiri Pandits lived in harmony and will remain so," he said.

Raina said, "We will fight against terrorism firmly. We are not afraid of anything and will not run away from here."

He said the issues of Kashmiri Pandits, whether security or transfer, have been put before Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha "who has assured that within 10 days he will take up those issues and solve them".

