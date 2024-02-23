The Ministry of External Affairs have acknowleged the request of four Indian nationals who are stuck in Russia while being forced to fight in their ongoing war with Ukraine.
The MEA in a statement on Friday said, "We are aware that a few Indian nationals have signed up for support jobs with the Russian army."
They further stated, "The Indian Embassy has regularly taken up this matter with the relevant Russian authorities for their early discharge."
The ministry also suggested the individuals to stay from the ongoing conflict in the foreign state, they added, "We urge all Indian nationals to exercise due caution and stay away from this conflict."
As per a PTI report, the Karnataka government had written to the External Affairs Ministry for the rescue of the three young men from the state stuck in Russia.
Minister Priyank Kharge on Thursday urged the Central government to take this matter seriously and come to their rescue immediately.
According to reports, three individuals from Kalaburagi district and one from Telangana are stuck on the Russia-Ukraine border in what is being described as a 'job fraud'.
They were sent to Russia with the promise of working as army security helpers but are now allegedly being forced into fighting in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.
Kalaburagi district in-charge Priyank Kharge told PTI, "After it came to our notice that they have been recruited into the Wagner Group (a private military allegedly funded by the Russian government) for war with Ukraine, our Deputy Commissioner (Kalaburagi) as per protocol has written a letter to the Central government's External Affairs Ministry representative here in Bengaluru."
"There is information that it (such job fraud) has happened in several places -- Telangana, Karnataka, also several places in north India. Whatever it is, taking someone to war by cheating or through fraudulent means (is wrong). The Central government has to take this seriously and should come to their rescue immediately," he added.