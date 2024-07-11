National

Haircut And Shave: How Mumbai BMW Hit-And-Run Accused Tried To Escape Police

BMW hit-and-run case accused, Mihir Shah, changed his appearance by cutting his hair and shaving off the beard to evade arrest, and it was necessary to find out who helped him change his look, the prosecution said.

PTI and X/@HateDetectors
Mihir Shah, son of a Shiv Sena leader, accused in the Mumbai BMW hit-and-run case | Photo: PTI and X/@HateDetectors
info_icon

The son of a Shiv Sena leader, Mihir Shah, has admitted to being behind the wheel in a fatal hit-and-run accident in Mumbai's Worli area. Shah, 24, was arrested on Tuesday in connection with the incident, which occurred in the early hours of Sunday morning. 

According to authorities, Shah's BMW vehicle collided with a two-wheeler, resulting in the death of 45-year-old Kaveri Nakhwa.

Kaveri was dragged for 1.5 km before the accused stopped the car, according to police. He changed his appearance to evade arrest, the prosecution on Wednesday told a court here which remanded him in police custody till July 16.

Mumbai BMW Hit and Run Case - PTI
Mumbai BMW Hit-And-Run: New Footage Shows Woman Dragged For 1.5km; Parallels With Pune Porsche Case Emerge

BY Outlook Web Desk

Shah, the son of Shiv Sena leader Rajesh Shah, had committed a “cruel heartless crime”, and they wanted to probe who helped him when he was on the run for more than two days after the early Sunday morning accident, police told the court.

On Wednesday, Shah was produced before chief metropolitan magistrate (Sewree court) S P Bhosale.

Pressing for his remand for the maximum possible period, public prosecutors Ravindra Patil and Bharti Bhosle said that he escaped from the crime scene with the help of co-accused, and the police wanted to find out who helped him abscond and stay hidden.

There were discrepancies in the statements of Mihir Shah and his driver and co-accused Raj Bidawat, and the number plate of the BMW was yet to be recovered, the prosecution said.

Police also needed to probe if Mihir Shah tried to destroy evidence by contacting anyone after the incident, it said.

He changed his appearance by cutting his hair and shaving off the beard to evade arrest, and it was necessary to find out who helped him change his look, the prosecution said.

Police also wanted to investigate whether the accused has a driving licence, it said, claiming that after his arrest, Shah did not cooperate with the investigation and gave misleading information.

His custodial interrogation was needed for recovering more evidence, the prosecution added.

What Did Mihir Shah's Lawyers Argue?

Shah’s lawyers Ayush Pasbola and Sudhir Bhardwaj argued that the entire case revolved around the arrest of the person who was driving the car.

The car was recovered and the number plate must have fallen off somewhere near the accident site, advocate Pasbola said, adding that it was not the police’s case that the accused took it away.

Police were demanding Shah’s remand for confronting him with his driver, but Bidawat was in police custody for a sufficient period, the defence said.

Most of the investigation was complete and Shah’s custody was not needed, the lawyers argued.

The court, after hearing both the sides, remanded Mihir Shah in police custody for seven days.

Father Rajesh Shah Removed From Shiv Sena Post

Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday removed Mihir Shah's father, Rajesh Shah, as deputy leader of the Shiv Sena.

The police had arrested Rajesh Shah and his driver Rajrishi Singh Bidawat, who was allegedly in the BMW car at the time of the accident, for their alleged involvement in the case. Rajesh Shah was later granted bail by a court in Mumbai.

Driver Bidawat, who allegedly took the driver’s seat after the accident in order to shield Mihir, has already been remanded in police custody till July 11. 

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. IND Vs ZIM, 3rd T20I: 'Wheels Coming Off' - Raza Bemoans Poor Fielding As India Take Series Lead
  2. IND Vs ZIM, 3rd T20I: Gill Hails Fighting Spirit As India Snatch 2-1 Lead In Harare
  3. IND Vs ZIM, 3rd T20I: Motivated Sundar Eyes India's Spin All-Rounder Slot After Jadeja's Retirement
  4. ENG Vs WI 1st Test, Day 1 Report: Atkinson Takes Centre Stage In Anderson's Final Test - Data Debrief
  5. T20 World Cup 2026 Qualifiers, Sub-Regional Europe B - Matchday 4 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
Football News
  1. Gregg Berhalter Sacked As USA Head Coach After Early Copa America Exit
  2. NED 1-2 ENG Semi-final: 'It Sucks' – Van Dijk Rues Netherlands' Last-gasp Euro 2024 Heartbreak
  3. NED 1-2 ENG: Netherlands Coach Ronald Koeman Proud Despite Euro 2024 Semi-final Exit
  4. Euro 2024: King Charles Congratulates England For Reaching Final, Wishes For Less Dramatic Win
  5. Euro 2024: Southgate Revels In 'Best Achievement' As England Reach Landmark Final
Tennis News
  1. Musetti Vs Fritz, Wimbledon 2024: Italian Overcomes American To Set-Up Djokovic Date - Data Debrief
  2. Braunschweig ATP Challenger: Pedro Cachin Ousts Sumit Nagal in Germany
  3. Donna Vekic Vs Jasmine Paolini, SF 2 Live Streaming, Wimbledon 2024: When, Where To Watch
  4. Elena Rybakina Vs Barbora Krejcikova, SF 1 Live Streaming, Wimbledon 2024: When, Where To Watch
  5. Wimbledon 2024: Elena Rybakina Beats Elina Svitolina To Set Up Krejcikova Semi-Final Date
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  2. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  3. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Hockey India Announces 16-Man Squad - Check Who's In, Who's Out
  5. Hockey India Extends Sponsorship Deal With Odisha Government Until 2036

Trending Stories

National News
  1. NEET 2024 Supreme Court Hearing LIVE: Bench Headed By CJI To Hear Pleas; Centre, NTA File Affidavits
  2. Amid Global Warming, An Elegy For The Hills
  3. Breaking News LIVE Updates July 11: IDF Orders Evacuation Of Gaza City; NEET-UG 2024 'Paper Leak' Hearing Today
  4. Fahrenheit 800: No Heatwave Relief For India's Brick Kiln Workers
  5. Living On The Margins: How The Homeless Fight Climate Change
Entertainment News
  1. Travis Kelce Seemingly Confirms Jaw-Dropping Price Of Taylor Swift's Super Bowl Suite, Here's How Much It Costs!
  2. Avneet Kaur's Holiday Wardrobe Serves Major Fashion Inspiration
  3. 'Thangalaan' Trailer: Chiyaan Vikram Takes Us To The World Of 'Sacrifice, Sweat And Bloodshed'
  4. Elvish Yadav Summoned By ED In Connection With Money Laundering Case Related To Snake Venom Case
  5. 'Sarfira': Akshay Kumar, Suriya, Jyotika, And Others Attend The Mumbai Screening Of Sudha Kongara's Directorial
US News
  1. Travis Kelce Seemingly Confirms Jaw-Dropping Price Of Taylor Swift's Super Bowl Suite, Here's How Much It Costs!
  2. Krispy Kreme Celebrates 87th Birthday With Special Deal: 87 Cents For A Dozen Original Glazed Doughnuts | Here's How You Can Get Yours
  3. NWS Issues Tornado Warnings Across Upstate New York As Hurricane Beryl Passes Through
  4. As India’s Mega Wedding Captivates The World, New Study Reveals Heavy Costs of American Weddings
  5. Is Disney World Banning Tattoos From Their Theme Parks? Here's The Truth
World News
  1. Breaking News LIVE Updates July 11: IDF Orders Evacuation Of Gaza City; NEET-UG 2024 'Paper Leak' Hearing Today
  2. Travis Kelce Seemingly Confirms Jaw-Dropping Price Of Taylor Swift's Super Bowl Suite, Here's How Much It Costs!
  3. Krispy Kreme Celebrates 87th Birthday With Special Deal: 87 Cents For A Dozen Original Glazed Doughnuts | Here's How You Can Get Yours
  4. NWS Issues Tornado Warnings Across Upstate New York As Hurricane Beryl Passes Through
  5. As India’s Mega Wedding Captivates The World, New Study Reveals Heavy Costs of American Weddings
Latest Stories
  1. NATO Summit 2024: Zelenskyy's Pitch For Action Against Russia; Biden Hails 'Greatest Alliance In World History'
  2. Maharashtra: Father-Son Die After Lying Down In Front Of Approaching Train; Incident Caught On Cam
  3. Gaza War: 29 Dead After Israeli Air Strikes Target Fourth School In 4 Days; UNSC Calls Emergency Meeting
  4. Mumbai BMW Hit-And-Run Case: How Cops Tracked Down Mihir Shah | Details
  5. 'Gladiator 2' Trailer Review: Paul Mescal-Pedro Pascal Turn The Colosseum Into An Epic Battleground
  6. Today's Sports News Highlights: Kylian Mbappe's Official RMFC Unveiling On Jul 16; Novak Djokovic Enters Wimbledon 2024 SFs
  7. Breaking News, July 10: Mihir Shah Sent To Police Custody Till July 16; NTA Files Affidavit In SC Over NEET-UG Row
  8. 'Bigg Boss OTT 3': Vishal Pandey's Sister Talks About Taking Legal Action Against Armaan Malik After Slap Row