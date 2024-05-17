National

Mercury Continues To Soar In Rajasthan, Barmer Hottest At 46.5 Deg C

Most parts of the state are experiencing intense heat.

Weather: Hot day in Lucknow
Weather: Hot day in Rajasthan | Photo: PTI/Nand Kumar
info_icon

The scorching heat continued in Rajasthan where the highest temperature was recorded in Barmer at 46.5 degrees Celsius.

Most parts of the state are experiencing intense heat. According to the weather centre, this phase will continue for another week. During this period, warnings of heat waves have been issued in many areas.

According to the Met Centre Jaipur, the maximum temperature on Friday was 46.5 degrees in Barmer, 46.4 degrees in Dholpur, 46.3 degrees in Fatehpur (Sikar), 46 degrees in Phalodi, 45.9 degrees in Pilani (Jhunjhunu), 45.8 degrees in Banasthali (Tonk) and Jaisalmer, 45.7 degrees in Churu, and 45.5 in Jodhpur and Karauli.

The day temperature at most places in the state was two to four degrees above normal. Last night, the temperature in most parts of the state was recorded between 25.5 degrees Celsius to 35 degrees Celsius.

