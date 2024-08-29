National

Meet Zepto's Kaivalya Vohra, The Youngest Name In Hurun India Rich List

Back in 2022, Zepto's Kaivalya Vohra first entered the Hurun India Rich List at the age of 19. Moreover, Vohra has also been featured on Forbes’ influential 30 under 30 Asia list.

Kaivalya Vohra, Co-Founder, Zepto
Kaivalya Vohra, Co-Founder, Zepto Photo: X/@Shoutnerd
info_icon

Kaivalya Vohra, the 21-year-old co-founder of Zepto, the online grocery delivery app, has been named the youngest person on the Hurun India Rich List 2024 for the third time with a net worth of rupees 3,600 crores. Back in 2022, Vohra first entered the Hurun India Rich List at the age of 19.

In its 13th edition, the Hurun India Rich List featured 1,539 individuals with a net worth of over ₹1,000 crore including 272 newcomers.

Gautam Adani (R) has replaced Mukesh Ambani to become the richest Indian | - File Image/X@gautam_adani
Ambani No More Richest Man In India; SRK, Zepto Founder Among Wealthiest Indians

BY Outlook Web Desk

Hurun rich list: Who is Kaivalya Vohra?

21-year-old Vohra, who founded the Zepto grocery delivery app along with his friend Aadit Palicha, is a Stanford University dropout.

Vohra reportedly left the computer science programme at the age of 18 to co-found Zepto.

Besides Vohra, 22-year-old Palicha is also featured in the rich list as the second youngest one.

Besides the Hurun India Rich List, Kaivalya Vohra has also been featured on Forbes’ influential 30 under 30 Asia list.

JioMart - null
Reliance Set To Enter Instant Grocery Delivery Service, To Take On Blinkit, Swiggy Instamart

BY

About Zepto: The food delivery app

Vohra and Palicha together kickstarted their entrepreneurial venture Kiranakart, an online grocery delivery platform delivering groceries at the doorstep within 45 minutes, which eventually got expanded into Zepto.

Currently, the delivery app caters to the top cities including Bengaluru, Lucknow, Delhi, and Chennai.

A year ago, the company achieved the unicorn status at $1.4 billion.

With the grocery delivery space witnessing unprecedented growth in the Indian market, Vohra and Palicha's Zepto currently competes with e-commerce giant Amazon's India unit and homegrown competitors such as Swiggy Instamart, Blinkit, and conglomerate Tata Group's BigBasket.

