Reliance Set To Enter Instant Grocery Delivery Service, To Take On Blinkit, Swiggy Instamart

Reliance Retail has thrown its hat in the instant grocery delivery as it enters the segment with its JioMart platform.

The company will start the trial in next 2-4 days in Navi Mumbai for 'JioMart Express' which will sell and deliver around 2,000 stock keeping units (SKUs) in a few hours, Two senior industry executives aware of the matter told ET.

Reliance has plans to take instant grocery sales to over 200 cities and towns where JioMart is currently operational by end of next quarter and double the reach in next few months to make it India's largest instant grocer.

The company will also tap its network of kirana stores for such fulfillment, apart from its own chain of grocery stores, the executives said.

The company is reportedly testing a separate app for express grocery deliveries as well as integrating it into the JioMart platform.

With this, Reliance will take on Zomato-funded Blinkit, Swiggy’s Instamart, Flipkart Quick and Zepto.

Earlier this year, Reliance had led a $240 million funding round in quick commerce hyperlocal firm Dunzo owning the largest 26% stake.

“JioMart Express will utilize Dunzo in the markets where it is strong like the metros as well as its own delivery fleet. JioMart Express can be quickly scaled up since Reliance has onboarded lakhs of kiranas under its B2B programme ‘JioMart Partner’ who buys the merchandise from Reliance and sells through the JioMart platform,” an executive said.