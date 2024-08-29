Ambani No More Richest Man In India; SRK, Zepto Founder Among Wealthiest Indians

"Rising like a phoenix after the Hindenburg allegations, Gautam Adani (62) and family have secured the top spot in this year's rankings, with a 95% increase in wealth compared to last year, bringing their total to INR 1,161,800 crore. As a self-made entrepreneur, Adani has recorded the highest wealth growth within the top 10 over the past five years, adding INR 1,021,600 crore, despite the challenges following the report," Hurun Rich List said.