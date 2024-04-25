National

'We Are Judged By What We Do At Home...': MEA On Columbia Uni Protest; Reacts To 'Deeply Biased' US Report On India

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal's remarks came as a response to the annual report of the State Department that highlighted instances of human rights abuses in Manipur following the outbreak of ethnic conflict. The State Department report also mentioned the raids by Indian tax authorities on the office of the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC).

Advertisement

X/ Screengrab from ANI video
MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal | Photo: X/ Screengrab from ANI video
info_icon

Describing a US State Department report on India citing alleged incidents of human rights violations including in Manipur as "deeply biased", Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal on Friday said the report reflected a 'poor understanding of India.'

The annual report of the State Department highlighted instances of human rights abuses in Manipur following the outbreak of ethnic conflict.

What did the MEA say?

"This report is deeply biased and reflects a poor understanding of India," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

"We attach no value to it and urge you to do the same", Jaiswal added.

Advertisement

In a befitting response to the report, Jaiswal also commented on the ongoing protest at Columbia University saying, "We have seen reports on the matter and have been following related events. In every democracy, there has to be the right balance between freedom of expression, sense of responsibility and public safety and order. Democracies in particular should display this understanding in regard to other fellow democracies. After all, we are all judged by what we do at home and not what we say abroad..."

"Gaza Solidarity Encampment" at Columbia University - Getty Images
Young And Angry: Columbia Student Protests Continue To Rattle The Powers That Be

BY Seema Guha

About the annual report of the US State Department

According to the India section of the report, several local human rights organisations, minority political parties and affected communities criticised the country's government for the delayed action to stop violence and provide humanitarian assistance in Manipur.

Advertisement

The State Department report mentioned the raids by Indian tax authorities on the office of British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC).

The report also highlights several press and civil society reports of representatives of political parties using disinformation tactics against civil society organisations, religious minorities, such as Sikhs and Muslims, and the political opposition, sometimes depicting them as security threats.

An image of BBCs office. - null
'Diversion, Suppression, Political Vendetta’: How Opposition Targeted BJP Govt Over BBC Tax Survey

BY Outlook Web Desk

Referring to the tax raids on BBC offices, the report said although tax authorities described the searches as motivated by irregularities in the BBC's tax payments and ownership structure, officials also searched and seized equipment from journalists who were not involved in the organisation's financial processes.

"The government invoked emergency powers to ban screening of the documentary, forced media companies to remove links to the video, and detained student protesters who organised viewing parties," the State Department alleged, referring to a BBC documentary on the 2002 Gujarat riots, the screening of which was banned in India.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Elections 2024 LIVE: PM Says 'This Election Is To Free Country From Slave Mentality'; Kharge Takes 'Out Of Context' Jibe At Modi
  2. Sports News LIVE: Pakistan Take On New Zealand In 4th T20I
  3. JEE Mains 2024 Result Out: Cut Off, Marking Scheme, How to Check - All You Need to Know
  4. Tamannah Bhatia To Ananya Panday To Kriti Sanon – 5 Actresses Who’re Fore Fronting The Brown-Beige Fashion Revolution
  5. 'King': Shah Rukh Khan And Suhana Khan Are Reportedly Set To Commence Filming In London This June
  6. Bihar: 6 Dead, Over 30 Injured In Massive Fire At Hotel Near Patna Railway Station; Cylinder Blast Suspected
  7. Arijit Singh Birthday Special: From 'Tum Hi Ho' To 'Satranga', 10 Songs By The Versatile Singer To Tune In To
  8. Biden Signs Law To Ban TikTok If ByteDance Fails To Divest: What You Need to Know