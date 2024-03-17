National

Police Arrest Two In Gujarat For Assault On Foreign Students For Offering Namaz

Foreign students at Gujarat University hostel in Ahmedabad faced violence after praying, prompting the Ministry of External Affairs to liaise with the state government for swift action.

Outlook Web Desk
March 17, 2024
info_icon

Two individuals were arrested by police in connection with the incident at Gujarat University, as two international students were attacked at Gujarat University hostel in Ahmedabad for offering namaz. The Ministry of External Affairs is coordinating with the state government. One student is out of the hospital; the other is still receiving treatment.

"A violence incident happened at Gujarat University in Ahmedabad yesterday. State government is taking strict action against the perpetrators. Two foreign students were injured in the clash. One of them has been discharged from hospital after receiving medical attention. MEA is in touch with Gujarat government," posts Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal.

The incident occurred on Saturday night when a group opposed students from different countries for offering namaz in the hostel. The police have registered a case against 20-25 people and formed nine teams to investigate. The attackers argued with the students and hurled stones, injuring two.

Around 300 international students, including those from Afghanistan, Tajikistan, Sri Lanka, and African countries, study at Gujarat University. Approximately 75 live in the A-block hostel where the attack took place.

The police responded urgently to the incident, reaching the spot within minutes. Nine teams, including those from the crime branch and local police, have been formed for the investigation. The authorities assure that all involved will be arrested, and the case will be closely monitored.

