Gujarat: 5 Foreign Students Assaulted By Mob For Offering Namaz Inside University Campus

Five foreign students were reportedly injured after a mob stormed a Gujarat University hostel last night.
According to the reports, a mob stormed a Gujarat University hostel last night and attacked students from African countries, Afghanistan and Uzbekistan for offering namaz.
As per report in NDTV state home minister Harsh Sanghavi has reportedly spoken to Gujarat's top police officers and directed them to arrest the accused.
The reports quoting students said that there is no mosque on the campus, so they had gathered inside the hostel to offer taraweeh - a namaz offered at night during Ramadan.
The report stated soon after, a mob armed with sticks and knives stormed the hostel, attacked them and vandalised their rooms.
The report quoting student from Afghanistan said: "They attacked us inside the rooms too. They broke laptops, phones and damaged bikes.”
The report said the five injured students hail from Afghanistan, Sri Lanka and Turkmenistan and two from African countries.
The videos of the mob’s vandalism have gone viral on social media.
The videos show mob throwing stones at the hostel and hurling abuses at the foreign students.
Meanwhile, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen chief Asaduddin Owaisi has slammed the incident and asked if Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah will intervene.
"What a shame. When your devotion and religious slogans only come out when Muslims peacefully practice their religion. When you become unexplainably angry at the mere sight of Muslims. What is this, if not mass radicalisation? This is the home state of @AmitShah & @narendramodi, will they intervene to send a strong message? I am not holding my breath. @DrSJaishankar domestic anti-Muslim hatred is destroying India's goodwill," he said in a post on X.