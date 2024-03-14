Kerala: Foreign Footballer Assaulted, Racially Abused By Mob During Match; FIR Registered Against 15

The Kerala police has registered an FIR against 15 people for thrashing a foreign footballer from Ivory Coast during a football match.
The mob allegedly racially abused the victim as they beat him up during a match between local clubs in Areekode in North Kerala.
The police took cognisance of the videos that were taken of the incident and shared on social media.
The Ivory Coast footballer Dairrassouba Hassane Junio, had also lodged a complaint with the Malappuram District Police Chief on Tuesday alleging that he was racially abused and pelted with stones during the match by some of the spectators who also beat him up.
Advertisement
The incident occurred near Areekode in this northern Kerala district which is known for its football craze.
Police registered an FIR today against 15 persons.
What did the police say?
After facing language barriers while taking a statement from the foreign national, an officer of Areekode police station told PTI that the player's statement has been recorded.
Reportedly, an FIR under various sections, including 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide) and 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race) of the IPC has been registered.
The officer further mentioned that based on videos of the incident, certain spectators were seen mocking the player and even throwing objects at him. Following this, the officer noted that the player approached the spectators and kicked one of them.
Advertisement
The officer said, "That led to the people there getting agitated. They chased him around the ground and beat him up."
A complaint has also been received from the person who was allegedly kicked by the player, the officer added.
"Since he is a foreign national, we are giving priority to his complaint," police said.
A probe will be launched to understand the actual reason behind the incident.