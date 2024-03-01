Ragging, Mob Trial Allegations

Reports said that Siddharthan was subject to brutal ragging and a mob trial. The accused in the case include college union leaders of the ruling CPI(M)'s student outfit, the Students' Federation of India (SFI), a Deccan Herald report mentioned.

The post-mortem findings cited in the report revealed Siddharthan had two-to-three days old injury marks all over the body, his stomach was also found to be empty as he was suspected to have been denied food.

“The mob trial took place on the hostel premises. The accused are inmates of the hostel. A student, Rahan, had called Sidharth who had left for home on February 15, back to the hostel. At present we cannot say whether there was any lapse by the college management,” a report in The New Indian Express quoted Kalpetta DySP Sajeev TN, who is heading the probe at present, as saying. The college has denied knowledge of the mob trial.