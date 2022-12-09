Friday, Dec 09, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

MCD Mayor From AAP, Will Resist Party If It Indulges In Corruption: BJP’s Delhi Chief

Home National

MCD Mayor From AAP, Will Resist Party If It Indulges In Corruption: BJP’s Delhi Chief

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta's statement comes amid speculation that the BJP will contest the mayoral polls in the newly elected Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

Delhi BJP Chief Adesh Gupta and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal
Delhi BJP Chief Adesh Gupta and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.(File photo) File Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 09 Dec 2022 3:34 pm

The MCD mayor will be from the AAP and the BJP will play the role of a "strong opposition", the party's Delhi president Adesh Gupta said on Friday.

The BJP will also resist the AAP if it indulges in any "corruption" , he said.

Gupta's statement comes amid speculation that the BJP will contest the mayoral polls in the newly elected Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) .

"We will play the role of a strong opposition in the MCD to save Delhi from the AAP, which has become synonymous with corruption," Gupta said during a press conference while thanking BJP leaders and activists for helping the party win 104 wards in the civic elections. 

The AAP on Wednesday wrested power from the BJP in the high-stakes civic polls in the national capital. The Arvind Kejriwal-led party bagged 134 of the 250 wards while the BJP won 104.
 

Tags

National India Delhi MCD Elections AAP Mayor BJP Adesh Gupta BJP Delhi Unit Corruption Opposition
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

‘Black Adam’ On BookMyShow Stream Movie Review: Henry Cavill’s Superman Cameo Saves This Dwayne Johnson Superhero Film

‘Black Adam’ On BookMyShow Stream Movie Review: Henry Cavill’s Superman Cameo Saves This Dwayne Johnson Superhero Film

Gujarat Elections: Tribal Leader Chhotu Vasava Trailing In Legacy Seat As BJP's Ritesh Vasava Inches Ahead

Gujarat Elections: Tribal Leader Chhotu Vasava Trailing In Legacy Seat As BJP's Ritesh Vasava Inches Ahead