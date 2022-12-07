MCD Election Results: Early Trends Show AAP-BJP Neck To Neck fight; Have The Pollsters Gone Wrong?

While the AAP has come up with a new slogan ‘Acche Hoge 5 saal, MCD mein bhi Kejriwal’ on the very day of the MCD election results, the early trends show that not is that well for the Kejriwal camp.

Though it is very early to say anything as only the postal ballots have been counted and the EVMs have just been opened, the preliminary trend shows a neck-to-neck fight between BJP and AAP.

Both the AAP and BJP are currently leading in around 120 seats. The exit polls predicted a clear sweep by AAP and on the basis of that Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal had even congratulated the people of Delhi for keeping faith on him.

AAP fought the elections on the promise of clean and corruption free Delhi. The BJP’s bet was however on the liquor excise scams and the alleged involvement of the AAP leaders into it.

AAP has accused BJP of trying to topple his government. Prior to the elections ED and CBI several times raided the houses of senior AAP leaders including deputy CM Manish Sisodia.

However, the chargesheet of CBI submitted to a special court in the liquor scam case didn’t mention Sisodia’s name.