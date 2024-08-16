National

Massive Reshuffle In Jammu & Kashmir Police, Intelligence Wing Gets New Chief

This move comes a day after senior IPS officer Nalin Prabhat was appointed as Special DG of Jammu and Kashmir Police.

IGPs, DIGs are among the senior officers transferred in J&K Police reshuffle |
IGPs, DIGs are among the senior officers transferred in J&K Police reshuffle | Photo: File Image/Representative
info_icon

In a major shakeup in the Jammu and Kashmir Police, several senior officers were transferred by the administration on Friday while the intelligence wing got a new chief.

In three separate orders, the Jammu and Kashmir administration transferred senior police officers with immediate effect.

This came a day after senior IPS officer Nalin Prabhat was appointed as Special DG of Jammu and Kashmir Police. He will assume the role of the force's chief following the retirement of R R Swain on September 30.

The developments in the Union Territory's police force as well as several transfers and posting of officials in the civil administration are seen by many as a precursor to the assembly election in the Union Territory that has to be held before September 30, a deadline set by the Supreme Court.

The Election Commission will announce the schedule for assembly elections on Friday afternoon. However, it is still not clear for which states the election schedule will be announced.

An order issued by the government said, "In the interest of administration, it is hereby ordered that Nitish Kumar, IPS (AGMUT: 1999) ADGP CID is posted as Head of CID, relieving R R Swain, IPS (AGMUT: 1991) DGP, J&K of the additional charge of the post."

In a separate document, the government ordered the transfer of 12 senior police officers including Inspectors General of Police (IGPs) and Deputy Inspectors General (DIGs).

Bhim Sen Tuti, IGP (Hqrs) PHQ, with additional charge of IGP (POS) and IGP Traffic, has been posted as IGP (POS) with additional charge of IGP (Hqrs) PHQ, IGP (Technical Services) and IGP (Telecom).

Sunil Gupta, DIG, Jammu-Samba-Kathua Range, has been posted as Incharge IGP Crime, while Sujit Kumar, DIG CID, has been posted as Incharge IGP Security. Shiv Kumar has been posted as the new DIG Jammu-Samba-Kathua Range.

Vivek Gupta, DIG, north Kashmir range, has been posted as Incharge IGP Railways J&K, and M Suleman Choudhary, DIG Personnel (PHQ), has been posted as Incharge IGP traffic, the order said.

The government also shifted the DIG of the Police's State Investigation Agency (SIA), Ajeet Singh, who has been posted as DIG Traffic Kashmir.

The order said Vinod Kumar has been posted as incharge DIG Armed Jammu, while as Maqsood-ul-Zaman has been posted as incharge DIG North Kashmir.

Mubassir Latifi Ameer has been posted as incharge DIR(Pers) PHQ, while Rashmi Wazir has been posted as DIG security, J&K, and Rajeshwar Singh has been posted as incharge DIG SIA.

In another order, the J-K administration shifted the police chiefs of several districts including those from the Jammu region that has witnessed an upsurge in terror attacks in recent months.

The districts of Jammu, Ramban, Kathua, Reasi, Udhampur, Doda and Poonch have got new police chiefs.

Gurinderpal Singh has been posted as SSP Baramulla, Nagpure Amod Ashok as SSP Udhampur, Mumtaz Ahmed as SSP Poonch, Mohammad Aslam as SSP Doda, Deepika as SSP Kathua, Gaurav Sikawar as SSP Reasi, Kulbir Singh as SSP Ramban, and Joginder Singh as the new SSP Jammu, the order said.

The districts in the Kashmir Valley that also got new police chiefs include Shopian and Ganderbal. While Ananyat Ali Choudhary has been posted as the SSP of Shopian, Wasim Qadri is the new SSP of Ganderbal.

Similarly, Amritpal Singh has been posted as SSP (Tech) CID Hqrs, Sandeep Gupta as AIG (Tech) PHQ, Anuj Kumar as CO IR-11, Tunushree as SP SIA Kashmir, Mohita Sharma as AIG (Prov) PHQ, Ashok Kumar Sharma as CO 1 Border Batallion Jammu, Yougal Kumar Manhas as SSP SIA Jammu, Al-Tahir Geelani as AIG (procurement) PHQ, Shaheen Wahid as SSP Telecom Jammu, Sandeep Bhat as Additional SP Udhampur, and Baljeet Singh as Additional SP Nowshera.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Delhi Premier League 2024: Live Streaming, Schedule, Squads - All You Need To Know
  2. Delhi Premier League 2024: Rishabh Pant Set To Play In Opening Match Of DPL
  3. Oval Invincibles Vs London Spirit, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch The Hundred Women's Eliminator Match
  4. Ireland Women Vs Sri Lanka Women, 1st ODI Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IRE-W Vs SL-W Match
  5. West Indies Vs South Africa 2nd Test Toss Update: Temba Bavuma Puts Proteas To Bat First; Check Playing 11
Football News
  1. AJA Vs PAN, UEL Qualifier: Watch Comical Brian Brobbey Misses In Epic Penalty Shoot Out
  2. English Premier League 2024-25: Video Assistant Referee (VAR) Set For A Major Change - All You Need To Know
  3. Manchester United: Matthijs De Ligt Confident Noussair Mazraoui Relationship Will Boost Red Devils
  4. Real Betis 1-1 Girona, La Liga: A Goal To Remember For Gabriel Misehouy - Data Debrief
  5. Newcastle Vs Southampton, EPL Preview: Players To Watch, Key Battles, Head-To-Head, Prediction
Tennis News
  1. Cincinnati Open 2024: Defending Champion Coco Gauff Stunned By Yulia Putintseva
  2. Who Is Manas Dhamne? 16-Year-Old Indian Tennis Sensation Taking ITF Romania F13 By Storm
  3. Cincinnati Open: Alexander Zverev Clinches Landmark Win Against Karen Khachanov
  4. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Gael Monfils Live Streaming, Cincinnati Open 2024 Round Of 32: When, Where To Watch
  5. US Open 2024: Alex De Minaur Confirms Return After Paris Olympics Injury Exit
Hockey News
  1. How Will Indian Hockey Get To Next Level? PR Sreejesh Opens Up About Change He Wants To See
  2. On I-Day, In 1936: When India Completed Hat-Trick Of Olympic Hockey Gold Medals In Berlin
  3. PR Sreejesh: The Great Wall Of Indian Hockey, Receives Fitting Farewell
  4. Hockey Legend PR Sreejesh's Love Story: A Real-Life 'Haters To Lovers' Trope Out Of A Rom-Com
  5. Paris Olympics: Hockey India Retires PR Sreejesh's Iconic No 16 Jersey; Named As Jr. Team Coach

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Kolkata Rape Case LIVE: Calcutta HC Pulls Up WB, State Police Over Hospital Demolition, Vandalism; 19 Held So Far
  2. Assembly Elections Schedule LIVE Updates: Polls Are A Fight To Protect Maharashtra's Self-Respect, Says Uddhav
  3. Massive Reshuffle In Jammu & Kashmir Police, Intelligence Wing Gets New Chief
  4. 'Hard To Believe Cops Had No Clue': HC's Stern Talk On RG Kar Hospital Vandalism By 7,000-Strong Mob
  5. In Kashmir, Political Parties Hopeful As EC Prepares For Releasing Poll Dates
Entertainment News
  1. 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama' Actress Sonnalli Seygall Announces Pregnancy: Overjoyed & Grateful
  2. 'Khel Khel Mein' Box Office Collection Day 1: Akshay Kumar-Taapsee Pannu Starrer Has A Slow Start
  3. 'Thalapathy 69': Director H Vinoth Confirms Directing Vijay's Last Film Before His Political Entry
  4. 'Stree 2' Box Office Collection Day 1: Shraddha Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao Starrer Earns Over Rs 50 Crore, Becomes Biggest Opener Of 2024
  5. 'Stree 2' Twitter Review: Fans Call This Shraddha Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao Horror Comedy 'Paisa Vasool'
US News
  1. Trump Doesn't Have 'Lot Of Respect' For Kamala Harris, Says He Is 'Entitled' To Personal Attacks On Her
  2. Blue Supermoon To Peak On August 19; Is It Really Blue?
  3. US Elections: VP Debate Between Tim Walz, JD Vance On October 1 | Details Inside
  4. 8 Unique Cocktails Recipes You Must Try Before You Die
  5. Residents Feel ‘Trapped’ As Leicestershire Swarmed With Flies
World News
  1. Two Days After Srettha's Removal, Thai Parliament Elects Ex-Leader Thaksin's Daughter As Prime Minister
  2. Pakistan Reports First Mpox Case Of 2024 As Saudi Arabia Returnee Tests Positive
  3. Trump Doesn't Have 'Lot Of Respect' For Kamala Harris, Says He Is 'Entitled' To Personal Attacks On Her
  4. After Kursk, Ukraine Claims To Have Taken 'Full Control' Of Russian Town Sudzha
  5. Middle East: Gaza Peace Talks Resume; US Says Iran Could Attack Israel With 'No Warning'
Latest Stories
  1. AAP Wishes Jailed Arvind Kejriwal On His Birthday: 'Fighting Toughest Battle'
  2. 'Khel Khel Mein' Box Office Collection Day 1: Akshay Kumar-Taapsee Pannu Starrer Has A Slow Start
  3. Kolkata Rape Case LIVE: Calcutta HC Pulls Up WB, State Police Over Hospital Demolition, Vandalism; 19 Held So Far
  4. ISRO Launches 3rd And Final Flight Of SSLV-03 From Sriharikota | WATCH
  5. Middle East: Gaza Peace Talks Resume; US Says Iran Could Attack Israel With 'No Warning'
  6. Today's Horoscope For August 16, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  7. 'Stree 2' Box Office Collection Day 1: Shraddha Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao Starrer Earns Over Rs 50 Crore, Becomes Biggest Opener Of 2024
  8. 'Thalapathy 69': Director H Vinoth Confirms Directing Vijay's Last Film Before His Political Entry