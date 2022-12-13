Tuesday, Dec 13, 2022
Man Kills 5 family Members, Hangs Self In Tamil Nadu

A man allegedly killed his wife and four children, including two teenaged daughters and died by suicide at his house in Chengam taluk in the district, police said Tuesday.

Representative image
Updated: 13 Dec 2022 12:08 pm

The man, identified as Palanisamy, 45, was a farm labourer from Oranthavadi village near Chengam in the district. 

Another daughter, aged about 9 years, has been admitted to the government hospital here with cut injuries.

Though the exact cause of the incident is not known, police said the incident came to light when the neighbours, who became suspicious, informed them today.

The police found Palanisamy hanging from the roof while his 37-year-old wife, 3 daughters and a son were found dead. Another girl child, aged about 9 years, was rushed to the GH, said a senior police official.

A case has been registered and further investigation is on.

