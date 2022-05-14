Saturday, May 14, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Man Dead, Six of his Family Injured in Road Crash in UP's Gonda

A 28-year-old man was killed, and six family members were injured when an unidentified vehicle crashed into pedestrians on the Gonda-Utraula road, police said on Saturday.

Man Dead, Six of his Family Injured in Road Crash in UP's Gonda
Three killed in road crash in UPs Etah

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 14 May 2022 4:28 pm

On Friday night, the accident took place in an area under Dhanepur police station limits, Station House Officer (SHO) Sanjay Kumar Gupta said. The SHO said the vehicle hit Mohammad Raees and his family members, who were returning to their homes after attending a social function, from behind.


Raees died in the accident while six of his family members, including three children, suffered injuries, he said. Gupta said that the injured had been admitted to the district hospital, and their condition was stable. The SHO said an FIR had been lodged against the unidentified driver and an investigation is underway.

Tags

National Indian Government Uttar Pradesh Government Six Family Members Injured Station House Officer (SHO) Sanjay Kumar Gupta Dhanepur District Mohammad Raees FIR
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Thomas Cup 2022: India Men Chase History

Thomas Cup 2022: India Men Chase History

3 Cryptos For Potentially Huge Returns: Cardano (ADA), Terra Luna (LUNA) And Mushe (XMU)

3 Cryptos For Potentially Huge Returns: Cardano (ADA), Terra Luna (LUNA) And Mushe (XMU)