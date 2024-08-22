Man Collapses Due To Cardiac Arrest At Delhi Airport, CISF Officer's Quick CPR Saves Him | On Cam

A man at Terminal 2 of Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport was saved after a Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel performed a quick CPR on him when he suffered a cardiac arrest. CPR is an emergency life-saving procedure that is performed when the heart stops beating.
The man, identified as Arshid Ayoub, was supposed to take a flight to Srinagar from Terminal 2 on Wednesday, August 21, CISF said.
A CCTV video of the incident shows Ayoub standing with a baggage trolley and collapsing with his back facing the floor. One of the CISF officers on round then immediately administers CPR to Ayoub.
The passenger was later admitted at Safdarjung hospital in Delhi and is stated to be stable.
"A quick CPR (Cardiopulmonary resuscitation) to a passenger Arshid Ayoub by the Central Industrial Security Force's quick reaction team played a crucial role in establising his condition," CISF said in a statement.
In another incident last month, a doctor's quick actions helped save the life of an elderly man who suffered a heart attack at the Delhi Airport.
Dr Priya who administered CPR to the man who was in his 60s who collapsed after suffering a heart attack at Terminal 2 of Delhi Airport said that nobody one could take the place of God but can only work according to his will. She also highlighted that quick administration of CPR saved the man's life.
"The first thing is that no one can take the place of God. We are able to do any work only with his signals. We returned from Amarnath Yatra that day and our flight had got delayed... At that time, we were in the food court area. At a nearby stall, there was an elderly man who suddenly fell," news agency ANI quoted Dr Priya as saying.