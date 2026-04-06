Mamata Banerjee Demands PM Modi's Resignation Over Silence On Pakistan's 'Threat' To Strike Kolkata

Summary of this article
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee has demanded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's resignation.
Banerjee raised the issue during a rally in Bethuadahari, questioning why Modi did not mention the Pakistani warning in his recent election speeches in the state.
The demand comes amid escalating political rhetoric in West Bengal ahead of the 2026 Assembly polls, with Pakistan's provocative statement drawing widespread condemnation from Indian defence and political circles.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi resign, accusing him of maintaining silence on Pakistan's recent threat to strike Kolkata in any future conflict with India.
Speaking at a public rally in Bethuadahari, Banerjee questioned why the Prime Minister did not address Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif's provocative statement during his election campaign rallies in West Bengal the previous day. Asif had warned that Pakistan would "take it to Kolkata" in response to any Indian "misadventure," amid heightened tensions following recent exchanges between the two countries.
"Why didn't the Prime Minister raise Pakistan's threat to attack Kolkata in his rallies here? He should resign if he cannot protect the country," Banerjee said, framing the issue as a failure of the central government to safeguard national security and Bengal's interests.
The remarks come just days after Pakistan's Defence Minister issued the warning, which has drawn sharp criticism from Indian leaders, including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. The statement is seen by many as inflammatory rhetoric ahead of the West Bengal Assembly elections.
Banerjee's attack is part of the ongoing political slugfest in the poll-bound state, where the Trinamool Congress (TMC) is seeking to retain power against a strong challenge from the BJP.