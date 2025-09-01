Mamata Accuses BJP of “Misusing Army” After TMC Protest Stage Dismantled in Kolkata

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee alleged that the BJP used the Army to remove a TMC protest stage at the Maidan, calling it “vendetta politics” and “unethical.”

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Snehal Srivastava
Updated on:
Updated on:
Mamata Banerjee
Mamata Banerjee
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Banerjee said Army acted on BJP’s directions, but “not at fault themselves.”

  • Defence officials cited Supreme Court order limiting events at Maidan to two days.

  • BJP, CPI(M) dismissed Mamata’s charges as frustration and political drama.

Mamata Banerjee, the chief minister of West Bengal and the leader of the Trinamool Congress, charged that the Centre was "misusing" the Indian Army by tearing down a platform that had been set up here to protest alleged abuses of Bengali-speaking migrant workers in states that are run by the BJP.

According to PTI, when Banerjee hurried to the location, the Indian Army had already started to dismantle the TMC's stage, which had been set up next to the Gandhi statue in the Maidan neighbourhood of central Kolkata, on the grounds that the party had exceeded the program's authorized period.

"I do not blame the Army. This is the BJP's vendetta politics. The double-engine government of the BJP is to be blamed. They are misusing the Army. This is unethical, undemocratic, and it's a shame that the BJP has stooped to such levels," Banerjee alleged while speaking to reporters from the partially dismantled structure.

For almost a month, the TMC had been staging sit-ins at the location on Saturdays and Sundays.

"The BJP wants to misuse the Army for their own purposes. This is a sad message. They do not care about the country's internal issues or its border security. They only care about fighting the Trinamool Congress in Bengal. But the more they do this, the worse the result will be for them," Banerjee claimed.

Related Content
Related Content

PTI reported that, the CM insisted that before removing the stage, the Army ought to have conferred with the Kolkata Police.

"They could have called me, and I would have removed the stage within minutes. They could have contacted the state police or the Kolkata CP, since this was about law and order, and that is a state subject. They could have also spoken to our sports minister, Aroop Biswas like they did during the Durand Cup," she said, alleging that the police were deliberately insulted by this act on Police Day.

"It is not the Army's job to dismantle stages; it's the job of the police. They cannot intervene in political matters without the local police. Who are they to remove our flags and banners? The BJP gave them direction. The Army is not guilty, the BJP is. We have the acumen to understand that they did it upon instructions of the Union defence minister. I am blaming the BJP and the defence minister," Banerjee stated.

She asserted that no other party had a program at the location and that her party had paid the defence institution Rs 20,000 as a security deposit in exchange for clearance.

"I only appeal to the Army to remain neutral and not play in the hands of the BJP and not be involved in a dirty political game because everybody loves them," the chief minister stated.

Reportedly, about 200 army personnel ran from the site" as soon as they noticed her coming, she claimed.

"Why are you running, I asked. You are my friends? This is not your fault," Banerjee stated.

The leader asserted that such actions only strengthened her resolve to strike back harder.

"I do not need Modi Babu's permission for conducting a programme, I take sanction from the people. I will not blame the Army, because they work for the nation. Does the PM take permission from us when he comes here? We allow it because that is political courtesy," she said.

The head of the Trinamool Congress ordered party leaders, including ministers Aroop Biswas and Firhad Hakim, who went with her to the location, to transfer the protest site to the Esplanade crossing, which is a few hundred meters away, starting on Tuesday.

"From tomorrow, the dharna against linguistic terror will happen daily. Make the stage where it is under the KMC," she told the ministers.

Banerjee announced that protest rallies will happen on Tuesday in all blocks, wards, and districts "because of what the BJP did today".

According to a defence official, the Supreme Court has ordered the Indian Army (Local Military Authority, Kolkata) to permit events in the Maidan area for a maximum of two days.

"Permission for events greater than three days needs to be obtained from the MoD, Govt of India.

"Permission for the conduct of events was provided for two days. However, the stage has been set up for almost a month. Several reminders have been sent to the organisers for the removal of the temporary structure. However, it was not removed," the defence official said in a statement.

PTI reported that the BJP state president Samik Bhattacharya said it was Banerjee's "frustration" that made her take on the defence forces.

"Such things happen when you remain sleepless for nights in fear of losing power that's imminent. She has enjoyed unbridled power for long, and when the threat of her ouster is clear and present, she takes her frustrations out on the Army and levels wild allegations against the BJP," he claimed.

CPI(M) leader Sujan Chakraborty maintained that TMC's 'Bhasha Andolan' demonstrations hardly have mass appeal.

"The Army did to the TMC what the police do to opposition parties regularly. The CM is responsible for the destruction of the Bengali language and identity. No one cares what the TMC is doing on the streets," Chakraborty claimed.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. UAE Vs Afghanistan Live Score, T20I Tri-Series 2025, Match 3: AFG Start Well, Score 98 In 12 Overs

  2. Jamie Overton Takes Indefinite Break From Test Cricket: 'No Longer Possible To Commit To All Formats'

  3. Women’s ODI World Cup 2025: ICC Announces Record-Breaking Prize Pool

  4. Shubman Gill, Jasprit Bumrah Pass Fitness Test Ahead of Asia Cup; Rohit Sharma Too Aces

  5. Chinnaswamy Stampede: RCB Unveils Roadmap Under ‘Cares’ Initiative To Strengthen Fan Safety

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Felix Auger-Aliassime Vs Andrey Rublev Live Streaming, US Open 2025 Round Of 16: Head-To-Head Record, Where To Watch

  2. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Arthur Rinderknech US Open 2025: Spaniard Cruises To Top Eight

  3. US Open 2025: Novak Djokovic And Taylor Fritz Set Up Flushing Meadows Clash

  4. US Open 2025: Aryna Sabalenka Books Last Eight Spot, Marketa Vondrousova Stuns Elena Rybakina

  5. Aryna Sabalenka Vs Cristina Bucsa US Open 2025: World No. 1 Sails Into Quarter-finals

Badminton News

  1. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chen-Liu, BWF World Championships 2025: Indian Pair Settle For Bronze After Semi-Final Defeat

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chia-Soh, BWF World Championships 2025 QF: Indian Pair Stun Nemesis, Assure Medal

  3. PV Sindhu Vs Wardani Highlights, BWF World Championships Quaterfinals: Indian Star Faces Heartbreak With 2-1 Loss

  4. BWF World Championships 2025 Quarter Finals: Indians In Action, Timing, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  5. PV Sindhu Vs P.K. Wardani Live Streaming, BWF World Championships 2025: When, Where To Watch Quarter Final Match

Trending Stories

National News

  1. A Creeping Kind Of Lawlessness In Indian Institutions Today

  2. Maratha Quota Activist Vows To Continue Hunger Strike, Declares He Would “Face Bullets” Rather Than Yield

  3. Will 'Vote Chori' Charge Stick Or Fade Away?

  4. India Post Suspends Booking Of All Categories Of Mail To The United States

  5. Modi to Address SCO Plenary in Tianjin Today, Meets Xi and Putin on Regional Security Push

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. US Bars Palestinian Leader Mahmoud Abbas From UN Assembly

  2. US Court Finds Trump’s Global Tariffs Illegal

  3. Trump Administration Planning To Limit Duration Of Visas for Students, Media

  4. Trump To Chair Meeting On Gaza, Says US Envoy Witkoff

  5. Trump Orders Removal Of Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook

World News

  1. SCO Meet: Modi, Xi Share Warm Words Amidst Cooler Optics

  2. Modi to Address SCO Plenary in Tianjin Today, Meets Xi and Putin on Regional Security Push

  3. Israeli Defense Minister Says Hamas Armed Wing Spokesperson Killed In Gaza

  4. Modi Raises Cross-Border Terrorism, Stresses Border Peace In Tianjin Talks With Xi

  5. PM Modi, Zelenskyy Discuss Ukraine Crisis; India Reaffirms Push for Peace

Latest Stories

  1. Baaghi 4 OTT Release: Where To Watch Tiger Shroff-Sanjay Dutt Starrer After Its Theatrical Run

  2. WBJEE 2025 Counselling: Final Day for Round 1 Registration and Choice Filling Before September 3 Seat Allotment

  3. UPSSSC PET 2025 Admit Card Out for September 6–7 Exam

  4. SCO Summit 2025: In China, Modi Meets Putin, Says India and Russia's 'Close Cooperation' Important

  5. Horoscope Today, September 1, 2025: What’s in Store for Aries, Leo, Aquarius & More

  6. How Can Bihar Election Be Free And Fair If SIR Deletes Voters?

  7. Bihar Election Row: Opposition Vs Election Commission

  8. A Chink In The Edifice: The Cost Of Faltering Trust In Election Commission