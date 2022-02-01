West Bengal CM Mamta Banerjee's Brother Subrata Banerjee Spotted Leaving Asian Heart Institute Mumbai

On the afternoon of 28th January, Mamata Banerjee's brother Subrata Banerjee was seen leaving Mumbai's famous mecca of cardiac surgery Asian Heart Institute. He was accompanied by his wife and daughter.

Mamata Banerjee lost her younger brother Ashim Banerjee to Covid in May 2021. Hence, she was extremely concerned about Subrata's condition. Sources reveal that Mamata Banerjee spoke to Dr Ramakanta Panda- considered the world's safest cardiac surgeon- who heads the Asian Heart Institute- on several occasions during her brother's long admission. Yet, she couldn't visit because of Covid-19

It is believed that Subrata Banerjee had extremely challenging heart surgery and was recuperating for a long time at Asian Heart Institute. He was referred to Asian heart institute by Dr Alok Roy, Chairman-Medica.

Case details

Subrata Banerjee was in the ICU in Kolkata for 10 days as it was a very complex case and was brought to Mumbai's Asian Heart Institute later. He was kept in the ICU at Asian heart for another 15 days as his inflammatory parameters were very high. On the table, he underwent 5 bypass grafts under the watchful eye of world's leading cardiac surgeon Dr Ramakanta Panda.

His local cardiologist in Kolkata is Dr Saroj Mandal who regularly monitors his health