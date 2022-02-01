Tuesday, Feb 01, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Outlook Spotlight

West Bengal CM Mamta Banerjee's Brother Subrata Banerjee Spotted Leaving Asian Heart Institute Mumbai

It is believed that Subrata Banerjee had extremely challenging heart surgery and was recuperating for a long time at Asian Heart Institute.

West Bengal CM Mamta Banerjee's Brother Subrata Banerjee Spotted Leaving Asian Heart Institute Mumbai
Mamata Banerjee's brother Subrata Banerjee at Mumbai's Asian Heart Institute -

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 01 Feb 2022 3:06 pm

On the afternoon of 28th January, Mamata Banerjee's brother Subrata Banerjee was seen leaving Mumbai's famous mecca of cardiac surgery Asian Heart Institute. He was accompanied by his wife and daughter.

Mamata Banerjee lost her younger brother Ashim Banerjee to Covid in May 2021. Hence, she was extremely concerned about Subrata's condition. Sources reveal that Mamata Banerjee spoke to Dr Ramakanta Panda- considered the world's safest cardiac surgeon- who heads the Asian Heart Institute-  on several occasions during her brother's long admission. Yet, she couldn't visit because of Covid-19

It is believed that Subrata Banerjee had extremely challenging heart surgery and was recuperating for a long time at Asian Heart Institute. He was referred to Asian heart institute by Dr Alok Roy, Chairman-Medica.

Case details

Subrata Banerjee was in the ICU in Kolkata for 10 days as it was a very complex case and was brought to Mumbai's Asian Heart Institute later. He was kept in the ICU at Asian heart for another 15 days as his inflammatory parameters were very high. On the table, he underwent 5 bypass grafts under the watchful eye of world's leading cardiac surgeon Dr Ramakanta Panda.

His local cardiologist in Kolkata is Dr Saroj Mandal who regularly monitors his health

Tags

Outlook Spotlight Outlook Spotlight
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Outlook Spotlight

Lalluram.com: Embossing Truth & Leading Awareness

Lalluram.com: Embossing Truth & Leading Awareness

Why Are Young Adults Investing In Bitcoin Over Stocks?

Top 10 Blockchain Development Companies In Dubai, UAE 2022 - 2023

Watch The Latest Heart Touching Punjabi Song Of 2022 ‘Dil Wali Gall’ By Deepak Kamra

Sai Abhinay Chepuri-An Indian Entrepreneur Who Redefined Meaning Of Entrepreneurship Towards Society

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

A pilgrim prays after taking a holy dip at Sangam, the confluence of the rivers Ganges and the Yamuna on 'Mauni Amavasya' or new moon day, third and the most auspicious date of bathing day during the annual month long Hindu religious fair

Indians Celebrate 'Mauni Amavasya' By Taking Dips In the Holy 'Sangam' In Prayagraj

View of Franco da Rocha, flooded after heavy rains, in Sao Paulo state, Brazil.

Brazil Floods: Landslides And Heavy Rains Cause Dozens OF Deaths

Japan's Yuika Sugasawa celebrates after scoring a goal during the AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022 match between Japan and Thailand in Mumbai.

AFC Women's Asian Cup: Japan, South Korea, China, Philippines Enter Semis

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi's door to door election campaign at Noida in Uttar Pradesh on January 31, 2022, predictably involved and enthused a large number of women. The candidate selection strategy is her's, after all.

Women On Top

An instructor trains a member of Ukraine's Territorial Defense Forces, close to Kyiv, Ukraine.

A Russian Roulette in the Carpathians