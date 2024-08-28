National

Malayalam Film Industry MeToo Storm: Rape Case Filed Against Actor Sidhique

An FIR under sections 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) was registered against Sidhique at the Museum police station in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram following a female actor's allegation that he sexually assaulted her in 2016.

malayalam actor siddique rape case
Malayalam actor Sidhique Photo: Instagram/actor.sidhique
info_icon

A rape case was registered against Malayalam actor Sidhique, marking the second FIR against a high profile film personality following the allegations of sexual harassment in the Malayalam film industry against various directors and actors in the wake of revelations in the Justice Hema Committee report.

An FIR under sections 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) was registered against Sidhique at the Museum police station in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram following a female actor's allegation that he sexually assaulted her in 2016, news agency PTI quoted police as saying on Wednesday.

An FIR under sections 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) has been registered against the actor at Museum police station, a senior police officer said.

The case was registered under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) as the offence allegedly occurred in 2016.

Malayalam Film Industree MeToo Storm

Malayalam film industry has been rocked by allegations of sexual harassment against various directors and actors by several female professionals in the wake of revelations in the Justice Hema Committee report.

A report by the Justice Hema Committee, constituted by the Kerala government post a 2017 actress assault case, has revealed instances of harassment and exploitation of women in the Malayalam cinema industry, sparking a #MeToo campaign, and prompting calls for action against the guilty and causing political turmoil in the state.

While the case filed against Sidhique is the second such case, the first one was under IPC Section 354 (assault or criminal force on woman with intent to outrage her modesty), was against director Ranjith on a complaint by a female actor from West Bengal regarding an incident which occurred in 2009.

She had alleged that the director had touched her inappropriately with sexual intent after inviting her to act in the movie Paleri Manikyam in 2009.

ALSO READ | The Indian Entertainment Industry's MeToo Reckoning

Following the allegation by the actor, Ranjith had resigned from his post as chairman of Kerala Chalachitra Academy.

Sidhique had also resigned from his post as general secretary of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) following the allegations against him.

Amidst allegations of sexual harassment and exploitation cropping up against several actors and directors, the state government on August 25 announced the establishment of a seven-member special investigation team to probe them. Subsequently, more complaints surfaced.

Top Actor Mohanlal Resigns From Cine Artists' Body

Top actor Mohanlal and other office-bearers of an influential cine artists' association in Kerala resigned enmasse on Tuesday amid the uproar over the sexual abuse allegations made.

On Tuesday, the influential actors' union -- Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) issued a press statement announcing the mass resignation of its office-bearers, including president Mohanlal.

ALSO READ | The Hema Committee Report And The Rot Within The Malayalam Film Industry

The veteran actor, in his capacity as president, reportedly convened an online meeting of its members to discuss the unprecedented dilemma being faced by the association before deciding the resignation of the executive panel members.

AMMA said that the current administrative panel has resigned as such, taking moral responsibility for the allegations.

