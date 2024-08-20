Maharashtra: Truck Runs Over 2 Brothers, Severing Their Heads In Nagpur; Driver Flees

Two brothers were killed on Monday when a truck ran over them in Kamleshwar taluka, Nagpur district, Maharashtra. According to police, the impact of the crash was so severe that their heads were severed from their bodies.
The incident occurred near Seloo village around 7:30 pm, as confirmed by an official from the Kamleshwar police station.
The victims were identified as Sandeep Chandrabhan Kande (34) and his 28-year-old brother Praveen, both residents of Astikala village.
An official said, "Sandeep had gone to Pachmarhi in Madhya Pradesh. On his return to Kamleshwar, his brother Praveen went to pick him up. The siblings were returning home on the two-wheeler when the tragedy struck."
The accident happened when the brothers on a bike were trying to cross the road through a small opening in the divider and were hit by the truck coming from the opposite direction.
The two fell down from their two-wheeler due to the impact and then they were crushed under the wheels of the heavy vehicle.
Reportedly, their heads got severed from their torsos and dragged for several metres. The driver of the truck immediately fled from the scene, police said.
The local villagers and bystanders alerted the police.
The mutilated bodies of the brothers were taken to a local hospital for post-mortem, the official said.
A hit-and-run case was registered against the truck driver and a search has been launched to nab the accused, he said.