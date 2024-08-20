National

Maharashtra: Truck Runs Over 2 Brothers, Severing Their Heads In Nagpur; Driver Flees

The accident happened when the brothers on a bike were trying to cross the road through a small opening in the divider and were hit by the truck coming from the opposite direction.

Truck kills two brothers in Nagour, Maharashtra
Truck kills two brothers in Nagour, Maharashtra Photo: Dinesh Parab
info_icon

Two brothers were killed on Monday when a truck ran over them in Kamleshwar taluka, Nagpur district, Maharashtra. According to police, the impact of the crash was so severe that their heads were severed from their bodies.

The incident occurred near Seloo village around 7:30 pm, as confirmed by an official from the Kamleshwar police station.

7 Dead, 25 Injured After Bus-Car Collision on Lucknow-Agra Expressway - | Photo: PTI
UP Bus Accident: 7 Dead, 25 Injured After Bus-Car Collision on Lucknow-Agra Expressway

BY PTI

The victims were identified as Sandeep Chandrabhan Kande (34) and his 28-year-old brother Praveen, both residents of Astikala village.

An official said, "Sandeep had gone to Pachmarhi in Madhya Pradesh. On his return to Kamleshwar, his brother Praveen went to pick him up. The siblings were returning home on the two-wheeler when the tragedy struck."

The accident happened when the brothers on a bike were trying to cross the road through a small opening in the divider and were hit by the truck coming from the opposite direction.

The two fell down from their two-wheeler due to the impact and then they were crushed under the wheels of the heavy vehicle.

Reportedly, their heads got severed from their torsos and dragged for several metres. The driver of the truck immediately fled from the scene, police said.

Speeding Mercedes Kills Cyclist Near Ashram Area, Accused Detained - | Photo: Delhi Police
Delhi Hit-And-Run: Speeding Mercedes Kills Cyclist Near Ashram Area, Accused Detained

BY Outlook Web Desk

The local villagers and bystanders alerted the police.

The mutilated bodies of the brothers were taken to a local hospital for post-mortem, the official said.

A hit-and-run case was registered against the truck driver and a search has been launched to nab the accused, he said.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Former Australia Cricketer Michael Slater Denied Bail On Domestic Violence Charges
  2. IRE-W Vs SL-W 3rd ODI Live Score: Ireland Look For Series Whitewash As Sri Lanka Play For Pride
  3. England Vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch ENG Vs SL Match
  4. Samoa's Darius Visser Breaks Yuvraj Singh's T20I Record, Scores 39 Runs In One Over
  5. Yuvraj Singh's Inspiring Journey To Hit The Big Screen; Biopic Confirmed At T-Series
Football News
  1. Punjab FC Bolsters Midfield With Argentine Signing Midfielder Ezequiel Vidal
  2. Premier League: Brighton Sign Georginio Rutter From Leeds For Club-Record Fee
  3. Serie A: Thiago Motta Makes Strong First Impression As Juventus Boss
  4. La Liga: There Is Hope In Atletico's Disappointing Start To Season, Says Simeone
  5. Who Is Manolo Marquez? The Indian Football Team Head Coach With Dual Role
Tennis News
  1. Cincinnati Open: Jannik Sinner Overcomes 'Difficult Week' To Win Fifth ATP Title Of The Season
  2. Cincinnati Open: Sabalenka Downs Pegula To Win Sixth WTA 1000 Title
  3. Winston-Salem Open 2024: Sumit Nagal Bows Out In First Round
  4. Cincinnati Open Final: Jessica Pegula Wary Of Aryna Sabalenka Ahead Of Showdown
  5. Cincinnati Open: Win Over Iga Swiatek 'Already In Past' As Aryna Sabalenka Eyes Success
Hockey News
  1. How Will Indian Hockey Get To Next Level? PR Sreejesh Opens Up About Change He Wants To See
  2. On I-Day, In 1936: When India Completed Hat-Trick Of Olympic Hockey Gold Medals In Berlin
  3. PR Sreejesh: The Great Wall Of Indian Hockey, Receives Fitting Farewell
  4. Hockey Legend PR Sreejesh's Love Story: A Real-Life 'Haters To Lovers' Trope Out Of A Rom-Com
  5. Paris Olympics: Hockey India Retires PR Sreejesh's Iconic No 16 Jersey; Named As Jr. Team Coach

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Kolkata Rape-Murder Case LIVE: Resident Doctors Of RML Hospital Conclude Strike; SC Constitutes 10-Member Task Force
  2. Monsoon Mayhem: Heavy Rains Lash Delhi, Waterlogging At Several Places | In Pics
  3. Maharashtra: Truck Runs Over 2 Brothers, Severing Their Heads In Nagpur; Driver Flees
  4. 'BRS To Rename Rajiv Gandhi Int'l Airport Of Hyderabad When It Comes To Power': KTR
  5. Siddaramaiah Attacks BJP Amid MUDA Scam Row, Says Party Made 'Baseless Allegations'
Entertainment News
  1. Sydney Sweeney Set To Play Black Cat In Spider-Man 4? | Here's Everything We Know About The Viral Rumors
  2. Watch: Bebe Rexha Claims She Was 'Threatened' By Lufthansa Employee For Speaking Albanian, Emotional Instagram Story Sparks Fan Support
  3. 'It's A Relief': Abhishek Banerjee On Playing Negative Characters
  4. 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah': Delhi HC Bans Unauthorized Use Of Content Of The Sitcom
  5. Eugene Levy And Dan Levy To Host The 76th Emmy Awards
US News
  1. 5 Injured In Waldameer Park Flying Swings Incident, Mechanical Malfunction Under Investigation | What We Know So Far
  2. 6 Easy Ways To Cut Down On Sugar
  3. Zara Removes ‘Sexually Suggestive’ Children's Shirt After Customers Find It ‘Disgusting’
  4. Mpox Explained: What Is It And Has It Reached U.S.? Here's Everything To Know
  5. DNC 2024: Tearful Biden's Swan Song; Attacks On Trump, Support For Harris & More | Day 1 Highlights
World News
  1. 5 Injured In Waldameer Park Flying Swings Incident, Mechanical Malfunction Under Investigation | What We Know So Far
  2. 6 Easy Ways To Cut Down On Sugar
  3. Zara Removes ‘Sexually Suggestive’ Children's Shirt After Customers Find It ‘Disgusting’
  4. Mpox Explained: What Is It And Has It Reached U.S.? Here's Everything To Know
  5. Russia 'Safe Haven' For Those Running From 'Neo-Liberal', Western Way Of Life | All About Putin's New Decree
Latest Stories
  1. Pune Porsche Crash: 2 More Arrested For 'Swapping' Blood Samples; Total 9 Persons Held So Far
  2. Rains In Delhi-NCR Cause Waterlogging; IMD Issues Alert For UP, Uttarakhand And More | Weather Wrap
  3. MPox Outbreak: Death Toll In Congo Nears 600 As Africa Waits For Vaccines
  4. Kolkata Rape-Murder Case LIVE: Resident Doctors Of RML Hospital Conclude Strike; SC Constitutes 10-Member Task Force
  5. Vinesh Phogat CAS Verdict: A Look At India's Cases At Court Of Arbitration For Sport Over The Years
  6. Today's Horoscope For August 20, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  7. Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: Bengal Govt Orders SIT Probe Into Corruption Allegations At RG Kar Medical Hospital
  8. MP: 7 Killed, 6 Injured After Auto Rickshaw Crashes Into Truck In Chhatarpur