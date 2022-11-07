Monday, Nov 07, 2022
Maharashtra: Sugarcane Farmers Stage Protest In Pune Over Various Demands

Sugarcane cultivators have demanded Rs 350 per tonne for their produce apart from the fair remunerative price (FRP), digital weighing scales at sugar mills and sought that the state government withdraw its policy of disbursing the FRP in two installments, it was stated.

Agriculture: Sugarcane farm in Karad
Sugarcane farmers from across Maharashtra took out a march in Pune Photo: PTI

Updated: 07 Nov 2022 6:21 pm

Sugarcane farmers from across Maharashtra took out a march in Pune on Monday to press for their various demands from the state government. The protest march, led by Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghtana leader Raju Shetti, began at Alka Chowk and culminated at the Sugar Commissionerate office in the city.

Talking to reporters, former MP Shetti said, "These are policy demands and the government does not have to give any monetary aid for the same. Only political will is needed to implement these changes."

(With PTI inputs)

