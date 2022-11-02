Wednesday, Nov 02, 2022
Maharashtra Records 295 New Coronavirus Cases, 2 Deaths; Active Tally At 1,658

Among the new cases, Mumbai accounted for 85 infections and one death, said the department. The second death linked to the respiratory illness in the last 24 hours was reported from Pune city, said the bulletin.

Migrant workers leaving Delhi during the Covid-19 lockdown n 2020
Fresh Covid cases in Maharashtra PTI

Updated: 02 Nov 2022 7:54 pm

Maharashtra on Wednesday recorded 295 fresh coronavirus cases and two more deaths linked to the infection, while 201 patients recovered in the state, the health department said. With these additions, the state's overall COVID-19 tally rose to 81,32,465, while the toll increased to 1,48,389, the department said in a bulletin.

The state had recorded 257 cases and one coronavirus-related fatality on Tuesday.

It said 201 COVID-19 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, taking their cumulative count to 79,82,418 and leaving the state with 1,658 active cases. The coronavirus recovery rate in the state stood at 98.15 per cent, while the fatality rate was 1.82 per cent, said the department. The health department said 17,605 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, raising their total count to  in the state to 8,52,86,430.

(With PTI inputs)

