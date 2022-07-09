Saturday, Jul 09, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Maharashtra: Rana Couple Recite Hanuman Chalisa In Front Of Kolhe's Amravati Home; Seek That Killers Be Hanged In Public

Rana, MP from Amravati, some 155 kilometres from here, told reporters that the killers of Kolhe should be hanged in public so that no one will dare to repeat such a crime in the country. She requested Union Home Minister Amit Shah to set an example in the case.

undefined
Navneet Rana PTI Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 09 Jul 2022 2:57 pm

Independent Lok Sabha MP Navneet Rana and her MLA husband Ravi Rana on Saturday recited Hanuman Chalisa in front of the Amravati residence of Umesh Kolhe, who was killed on June 21 allegedly for social media messages in support of suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma.

Rana, MP from Amravati, some 155 kilometres from here, told reporters that the killers of Kolhe should be hanged in public so that no one will dare to repeat such a crime in the country. She requested Union Home Minister Amit Shah to set an example in the case.

Related stories

Amravati Chemist's Murder:  NIA Takes Over Probe, Collects Documents From Police

Cops Investigate Bank Accounts Of NGO Run By 'Mastermind' Of Amravati Chemist's Killing

Udaipur-Amravati Killings: Finger-Pointing Won't Do, Governments, People Must Work To Normalise Situation, Says Arvind Kejriwal

Kolhe (54) was allegedly attacked with a knife by a group of three men between 10 pm and 10:30 pm on June 21. He died during treatment in hospital. As per police, the chemist had put out a post on social media in support of Nupur Sharma, who made controversial comments on Prophet Muhammad during a TV debate in May.

The National Investigation Agency had taken over the probe in the case from the Amravati police on July 5. A special court in Mumbai had, on July 7, sent the seven accused in the case to NIA custody till July 15. 

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

National MP Navneet Rana MLA Ravi Rana Hanuman Chalisa Maharashtra Kolhe's Amravati Home Social Media Nupur Sharma Union Home Minister Amit Shah Prophet Muhammad National Investigation Agency (NIA)
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

How Shinzo Abe Initiated Quad, Played A Pivotal Role In Transforming India-Japan Ties

How Shinzo Abe Initiated Quad, Played A Pivotal Role In Transforming India-Japan Ties

WI Vs BAN, 3rd T20I, Live Scores And Updates: Bangladesh Bat First Against West Indies

WI Vs BAN, 3rd T20I, Live Scores And Updates: Bangladesh Bat First Against West Indies