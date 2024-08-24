National

Maharashtra: Police Exhumes Body Of 3-Year-Old Girl After Driver, Parents Bury Her Following Car Accident

The driver of the dumper truck, which is said to have run over the girl in Malewadi in Sawantwadi tehsil, was arrested.

Maharashtra police on Friday dug up the body of a three-year-old girl who had died in an accident more than two weeks ago in Sindhudurg district. Reportedly, her death had not been informed to the authorities.

He faced charges for the accident and for destroying evidence, according to a police official.

The girl's parents are migrant workers from Chhattisgarh.

An official told the media that after the accident took place on August 5, the driver, his assistant and the girl's parents buried the body in secrecy.

The district police recently got a tip-off and started an inquiry. They exhumed the body with a court's permission on Friday.

Further probe was underway.

