Friday, Aug 12, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Maharashtra: Nashik Logs 50 New COvid-19 Cases; Active Tally At 425

Of the total number of cases reported so far, 2,75,306 were from Nashik city, 1,78,864 from other parts of the district, 14,007 from Malegaon and 8,497 patients were from outside the district, the official said.

Mumbai logs 1,648 coronavirus cases, 2 new deaths; active tally down to 13,501
Maharashtra: Nashik Logs 50 New COvid-19 Cases; Active Tally At 425

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 12 Aug 2022 8:13 pm

At least 50 people tested positive for coronavirus in Maharashtra's Nashik district on Friday, raising the tally of infections to 4,80,590, an official said.

The count of recoveries rose to 4,71,263 after 95 patients recovered from the infection, while the toll remained unchanged at 8,902, he said.

Of the total number of cases reported so far, 2,75,306 were from Nashik city, 1,78,864 from other parts of the district, 14,007 from Malegaon and 8,497 patients were from outside the district, the official said.

Related stories

Odisha Reports 583 Covid Cases, 1 Death

J&K Reports 586 New Covid Cases

Maharashtra Records 1,975 Covid-19 Cases, Five Deaths

The district is now left with 425 active cases, he added.

-With PTI Input

Tags

National Active Covid Cases Covid Deaths Covid Vaccination COVID Restrictions Covid-19 Cases Nashik
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

‘Keep Breathing’ On Netflix Review: A Great Survival Thriller Plot Butchered By An Incredibly Boring Backstory

‘Keep Breathing’ On Netflix Review: A Great Survival Thriller Plot Butchered By An Incredibly Boring Backstory

‘Wedding Season’ On Netflix Movie Review: An Indianised Rip-Off Of Emma Robert’s Romcom ‘Holidate’

‘Wedding Season’ On Netflix Movie Review: An Indianised Rip-Off Of Emma Robert’s Romcom ‘Holidate’