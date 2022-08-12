Maharashtra: Nashik Logs 50 New COvid-19 Cases; Active Tally At 425

At least 50 people tested positive for coronavirus in Maharashtra's Nashik district on Friday, raising the tally of infections to 4,80,590, an official said.

The count of recoveries rose to 4,71,263 after 95 patients recovered from the infection, while the toll remained unchanged at 8,902, he said.

Of the total number of cases reported so far, 2,75,306 were from Nashik city, 1,78,864 from other parts of the district, 14,007 from Malegaon and 8,497 patients were from outside the district, the official said.

The district is now left with 425 active cases, he added.

