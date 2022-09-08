Thursday, Sep 08, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Maharashtra Logs 1,076 New Covid-19 Cases, 6 Deaths; Active Tally At 7,082

Maharashtra on Thursday registered 1,076 fresh cases of Covid-19 and six new deaths linked to the infection, taking the overall tally to 81,08,442 and the toll to 1,48,280, said a state health department official.

Fresh Covid Cases in Odisha
Fresh Covid Cases in Odisha

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 08 Sep 2022 6:24 pm

Maharashtra on Thursday registered 1,076 fresh cases of Covid-19 and six new deaths linked to the infection, taking the overall tally to 81,08,442 and the toll to 1,48,280, said a state health department official.

The state on Wednesday had reported 1,094 cases and five deaths related to the viral infection.

As many as 1,031 patients recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours, pushing up their cumulative count to 79,53,080 and leaving the state with an active caseload of 7,082, he said.

The state's coronavirus recovery rate was 98.08 percent, while the fatality rate stood at 1.82 percent, the official said.

Of the six coronavirus fatalities reported in the last 24 hours, two each were from the Mumbai administrative circle and Pune district (rural parts) and one each from municipal corporation areas of Pimpri-Chinchwad and Nagpur, he said.

The Mumbai administrative circle added 626 cases, followed by 265 in Pune, 50 in Nagpur, 42 in Kolhapur, 38 in Nashik, 30 in Latur, 13 in Aurangabad, and 12 in the Akola circle, the official said.

An administrative circle consists of multiple districts.

He said 28,549 coronavirus tests were carried out in the past 24 hours, taking the total in the state to 8,43,00,281.

Related stories

Covid-19: Himachal Records One Death, 62 Fresh Cases

Odisha Logs 269 New Covid-19 Cases, One Fresh Fatality

Madhya Pradesh: Number Of Covid-19 Vaccine Doses Administered Touches 13-Cr Mark

Coronavirus figures of Maharashtra are as follows: Positive cases 81,08,442; fresh cases 1,076; death toll 1,48,280; recoveries 79,53,080; active cases 7,082; total tests 8,43,00,281.

(Inputs from PTI)

Tags

National Covid-19 Cases Death Tolls Increased Fatality Rate Tally Of Coronavirus Tests Positivity Rate Active Coronavirus Cases Maharashtra Logs 1076 New Covid-19 Cases 6 Deaths
NEXT MATCH
PAK
VS
SL
00
DAYS
00
HOURS
00
MINUTES
Live Score
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

'Brahmastra': Why Is Mouni Roy The Antagonist That Bollywood Has Been Waiting For

'Brahmastra': Why Is Mouni Roy The Antagonist That Bollywood Has Been Waiting For

Five Places You Must Visit In India This September  

Five Places You Must Visit In India This September  