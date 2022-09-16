Friday, Sep 16, 2022
Maharashtra: Have Not Levelled Personal Allegations Against Pawar, Says Bawankule

Bawankule had recently said that the BJP would win Pawar's home turf Baramati in upcoming polls, which had invited a sharp rebuke from the NCP.

NCP leader Sharad Pawar
NCP leader Sharad Pawar PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 16 Sep 2022 4:19 pm

Maharashtra Bharatiya Janata Party chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Friday said he had not levelled any personal allegation against National Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar but the latter had taken his statement on Baramati as one.

Bawankule had recently said that the BJP would win Pawar's home turf Baramati in upcoming polls, which had invited a sharp rebuke from the NCP. "We don't want to level personal allegations against Pawar. That is not our culture. We are strengthening our party through our works. My statement on finishing off NCP in Baramati was taken as a personal allegation by Pawar," Bawankule told reporters.

Queried on prospects of a separate Vidarbha state, Bawankule said the BJP supports such a demand but a decision on this aspect would be taken by the prime minister, central and state leaders.

(With PTI inputs)

