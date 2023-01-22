Saturday, Apr 29, 2023
Maharashtra Govt Positive About Old Pension Scheme For Teachers And Govt Employees: CM Shinde

The state education department is studying the old pension scheme, Shinde said on Saturday while addressing a campaign rally for the upcoming Legislative Council polls.

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Twitter

Updated: 22 Jan 2023 9:48 am

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has said the state government is positive about the old pension scheme for teachers and government employees.

The state education department is studying the old pension scheme, Shinde said on Saturday while addressing a campaign rally for the upcoming Legislative Council polls.

  Shinde also said the state government will by its work respond to allegations raised by the Opposition regarding investment proposals inked at the recently-held Davos summit.

Under the old pension scheme, employees get a defined pension. Under this, an employee is entitled for a 50 per cent amount of the last salary drawn as pension.

However, the pension amount is contributory under the National Pension System, which is in effect from 2004.

"The government is positive about the old pension scheme for teachers and government employees, non-aided schools, and also for 25 per cent reservation in English medium schools. The education department is studying the old pension scheme," Shinde said.

Speaking about the Davos meet, he said some foreign companies, instead of making a direct investment, prefer to go in for joint ventures.

"Hence many industrialists at the Davos conference are from India. But it will be foreign investment," he added.

The chief minister questioned the status of MoUs signed by the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government.

