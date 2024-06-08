National

Maharashtra Govt Alleges Injustice To State Students In NEET Exam Results; Seeks Its Cancellation

The National Testing Agency (NTA), however, denied any irregularities and said the changes made in the NCERT textbooks and grace marks for losing time at the examination centres are some of the reasons behind the students scoring higher marks.

Maha Govt seeks immediate cancellation of NEET-UG exam. |
info_icon

The Maharashtra government has sought immediate cancellation of the last month's NEET exam, alleging that its results have caused injustice to the students from the state.

Several aspirants of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET-UG), conducted on May 5 at 4,750 centres in 571 cities, have earlier alleged that inflation of marks has led to a record 67 candidates bagging the top rank, including six from the same exam centre in Haryana. The results of the exam were declared on June 4.

The National Testing Agency (NTA), however, denied any irregularities and said the changes made in the NCERT textbooks and grace marks for losing time at the examination centres are some of the reasons behind the students scoring higher marks.

Talking about the issue, Maharashtra Medical Education Minister Hasan Mushrif on Friday said, "The NEET exams were probably conducted after taking money. The results are such that no student of Maharashtra will get admission for the MBBS course in government or private college in the state."

He said parents of many students have approached him seeking to address the issue.

"This (the results) has caused injustice to Maharashtra and it must be immediately cancelled. We are going to tell NMC (National Medical Council) about it," he said.

Mushrif said the government was even contemplating approaching the court over the issue.

NEET-UG is the qualifying entrance exam for admission to Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS), Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS), Bachelor of Ayurveda, Medicine and Surgery (BAMS), Bachelor of Siddha Medicine and Surgery (BSMS), Bachelor of Unani Medicine and Surgery (BUMS), and Bachelor of Homeopathic Medicine and Surgery (BHMS) and BSc (H) Nursing courses.

There are more than 80,000 MBBS seats in over 540 medical colleges in the country.

The Congress has earlier targeted the government over the issue.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday called for resolution of students' "legitimate complaints" through an investigation,

"First the NEET exam paper was leaked and now the students allege that there has been a scam in its results as well. Serious questions are being raised on 6 students of the same centre getting 720 out of 720 marks and many kinds of irregularities are coming to the fore."

There are reports of many children committing suicide across the country after the results were announced, Gandhi said and asked, "Why is the government ignoring the voice of lakhs of students? Students want answers to legitimate questions related to the rigging in the NEET exam results."

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin also opposed the NEET saying the entrance test goes against social justice and federalism.

"Issues such as question paper leaks, clustering of toppers at specific centres, and award of marks -- which are mathematically impossible -- under the guise of grace marks highlight the pitfalls of the current union government's centralisation. These events emphasise the need to restore the pre-eminence of state governments' and school education system's role in determining criteria for professional course selection, he said." he said on X.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Maharashtra Govt Alleges Injustice To State Students In NEET Exam Results; Seeks Its Cancellation
  2. Bill To Raise Legal Marriage Age For Women Lapses As 17th Lok Sabha Dissolves
  3. AI Express Flight Diverted To Kochi Due To Bad Weather At Calicut Airport
  4. NEET Controversy 2024 Explained: NTA Addresses Concerns
  5. Key Meeting Over Modi 3.0 Cabinet Today, Congress Leaders Chalk Out Future Strategy At CWC Meet | Details Inside
Entertainment News
  1. Ramoji Rao Passes Away At 87: PM Narendra Modi, Rajinikanth, SS Rajamouli Pay Tributes To The Media Baron
  2. ‘Munjya’ Box Office Collection Day 1: Sharvari Wagh, Mona Singh’s Film Performs Decently, Earns Nearly Rs 4 Crore
  3. Ileana D'Cruz Shares Adorable Pictures With Son Koa Phoenix From Her Beach Holiday - Check Post Inside
  4. Bianca Censori's Friend Claims Kanye West Treats Her Like 'A Dramatic Installation': Report
  5. Kartik Aaryan's Physical Transformation For 'Chandu Champion' Has Left Netizens In Shock - Check Pics Inside
Sports News
  1. Paris Games 2024: Olympic Rings Mounted On Eiffel Tower - In Pics
  2. French Open Day 13 Recap: Alcaraz Pips Sinner; Zverev Edges Ruud To Set Up Grand Finale
  3. Afghanistan Vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup: Peerless Fazalhaq Farooqi Creates Cricket History
  4. Saurabh Netravalkar: How The Indian-Origin Coder Helped USA Beat Pakistan At T20 World Cup
  5. Snubbed Shreyas Iyer Seeks Solace, Says 'Bat Is Always Going To Be In My Hand'
World News
  1. Macron Is Hosting Biden For A State Visit As The Two Leaders Try To Move Past Trade Tensions
  2. UN Adds Israel To ‘Blacklist’ Of Countries That Harm Children
  3. 1 Killed, 1 Wounded As Gunman Opens Fire On Students At Rural University Of Panama Campus
  4. Days After Attack On Slovakia PM, Danish Prime Minister Assaulted At Copenhagen Square, 1 Arrested
  5. Illinois Instagram Users Get $32 Payouts In Landmark $68 Million BIPA Settlement
Latest Stories
  1. Avneet Kaur Defends Romancing Nawazuddin Siddiqui Despite Age Gap In ‘Tiku Weds Sheru’: If It's A Script Requirement, You Can't Say No
  2. ‘Bad Cop’ Trailer: Gulshan Devaiah Takes On A Double Role, Anurag Kashyap Goes Lethal As Gangster Kazbe Mama
  3. New 'Hunger Games' Prequel 'Sunrise On The Reaping' Set for 2026 Release, Movie To Be Based On Suzanne Collins' New Novel
  4. NDA Meeting: Narendra Modi Elected As NDA Leader, To Take Oath As PM For 3rd Term On June 9 | Top Points
  5. 'Alliance With Congress Only For Lok Sabha Polls, We'll Go Solo For Delhi Election': AAP
  6. Richa Chadha Comes Out In Support Of ‘Heeramandi’ Co-Star Sharmin Segal, Tells Netizens ‘Be Kind Please’
  7. Sports Updates Highlights: Carlos Alcaraz Beats Jannik Sinner To Seal A Spot In French Open Men's Singles Final
  8. Elections 2024 News | June 7 Highlights: Modi Stakes Claim To Form Government; PM's Oath Taking At 7:15 PM On June 9