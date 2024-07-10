National

Maharashtra: Earthquake Of 4.5 Magnitude Hits Hingoli

There were no immediate reports of injuries or any damage after the earthquake that occurred at 7:15 am in Maharashtra's Hingoli on Wednesday.

National Center for Seismology
The earthquake struck at 7:15 am at a depth of 10 km on Wednesday. Photo: National Center for Seismology
info_icon

An earthquake of magnitude 4.5 on the Richter scale hit Maharashtra's Hingoli on Wednesday, July 10, morning, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

The earthquake struck at 7:14:53 am at a depth of 10 km on Wednesday.

"EQ of M: 4.5, On: 10/07/2024 07:14:53 IST, Lat: 19.43 N, Long: 77.32 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Hingoli, Maharashtra," the National Center for Seismology posted on X.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or any damage.

More details are awaited.

Purported visuals on social media of the impact of the earthquake in Hingoli surfaced, one of which showed a fan shaking due to the tremors.

According to the United States Geological Survey data, the epicentre of the earthquake was 16 kilometres northeast of Basmath town in Hingoli.

