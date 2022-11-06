Maharashtra: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Hails Sindhi Community At Pune Event

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has lauded the contribution of the Sindhi community in nation-building and said their sacrifices in the freedom struggle will not be forgotten.

He was virtually addressing the 27th International Sindhi Sammelan 2022, organised by Suhini Sindhi, Pune in association with the Alliance of Global Sindhi Associations, Inc. on Friday.

"The Sindhi community which settled in India after Independence, has made a significant contribution in nation building. The community also participated and contributed greatly in the freedom movement," he said.

A release said Singh cited the sacrifice of freedom fighter and revolutionary Hemu Kalani. Singh said the Sindhi community came to India post Partition and built a special place for themselves with lots of determination and efforts.

The release quoted Singh as saying that any society or community succeeds in developing itself only when it understands the importance of its tradition, culture, and language and promotes it. "When one encourages new talent, understands the challenges, and works together to overcome them, the avenues of development open up," he added.

(With PTI inputs)