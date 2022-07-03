Sunday, Jul 03, 2022
Maharashtra Assembly Session: BJP's Rahul Narvekar Elected Speaker, Eknath Shinde To Face Floor Test Tomorrow

A special two-day session of Maharashtra Legislative Assembly starts on Sunday. While the Speaker's election took place on Sunday, Eknath Shinde's government will face a floor-test on Monday.

Updated: 03 Jul 2022 12:15 pm

Rahul Narvekar of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was on Sunday elected as the Speaker of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly in the first leg of the two-day special session of the assembly that started on Sunday. Narvekar is a first-time legislator.

While the speaker was elected on Sunday, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's four-day old government will face a floor test on Monday.

BJP's Narvekar was facing Shiv Sena MLA and Uddhav Thackeray loyalist Rajan Salvi, who was the joint candidate of the Sena-NCP-Congress combine. While Narvekar got 164 votes, Rajan got 107 votes.

Rebel Shiv Sena MLAs who support Shinde returned to Mumbai from Goa on Saturday evening on the eve of the Assembly session, and were lodged in a luxury hotel in south Mumbai, where Vidhan Bhavan, venue of the floor test, is located.

As many as 50 MLAs who support Shinde, including 39 rebel legislators of the Shiv Sena, on Saturday evening flew to Mumbai from Goa by a chartered flight. Shinde, who had flown to Goa in the morning, accompanied them back.

Shinde has the support of 10 legislators of smaller parties and independents and 106 MLAs of the BJP in the 288-member House.

Following is the party position in the Assembly: Shiv Sena 55, NCP 53, Congress 44, BJP 106, Bahujan Vikas Aghadi 3, Samajwadi Party 2, AIMIM 2, Prahar Janshakti Party 2, MNS 1, CPI (M) 1, PWP 1, Swambhimani Paksha 1, Rashtriya Samaj Paksha 1, Jansurajya Shakti Party 1, Krantikari Shetkari Party 1, and Independents 13.

There is a vacancy due to the death of Shiv Sena MLA Ramesh Latke in May.

Two NCP members —Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and Food and Civil Supplies Minister Chhagan Bhujbal— have tested Covid-19 positive, while two other party legislators —Anil Deshmukh and Nawab Malik— are currently in jail. 

In a separate development, the Shinde-led Sena faction sealed the legislative party office in the Vidhan Bhavan in Mumbai ahead of the two-day special assembly session.

A white paper was stuck with a plastic tape on the closed doors of the Sena legislative party office in the Vidhan Bhavan, with a message in Marathi written on. It said, "The office is closed as per instructions of the Shiv Sena legislative party."

(With PTI inputs)

