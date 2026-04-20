Maharashtra Approves Rs 14.5 Crore A Documentary, Activists Slam 'Excessive' Crew Costs

The ancient petroglyphs in Ratnagiri, Konkan are estimated to be 10,000–20,000 years old, and depict extinct fauna like one-horned rhinos, elephants, and reptiles. Photo: X.com

The ancient petroglyphs in Ratnagiri, Konkan are estimated to be 10,000–20,000 years old, and depict extinct fauna like one-horned rhinos, elephants, and reptiles. Photo: X.com