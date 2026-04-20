GT Vs MI, IPL 2026: See Best Photos From Indian Premier League Match 30 At Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium
Gujarat Titans (GT) host Mumbai Indians (MI) in the 30th match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Monday, April 20, 2026. GT have won the toss and have opted to bowl first. Gujarat Titans, after a slow start, have picked up well and have won three games in a row. Bowling, which always have been their strength, has worked well and the batters have done enough to support it. Shubman Gill and Jos Buttler have looked in good rhythm and Sai Sudharsan has chipped in as well. The bowling is led by in-form Prasidh Krishna, while the likes of Mohammed Siraj and Kagiso Rabada also played their parts. Mumbai Indians are going through a rough patch. Since the first match, they have lost every game and are struggling to get points on board. Currently sitting at the bottom of the table, Hardik Pandya's will keenly hope that debutants Danish Malewar and Krish Bhagat fire to take them beyond the finishing line.
1/3
2/3
3/3
Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.
WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
CLOSE