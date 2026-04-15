Lakshya Sen Pens Heartfelt Tribute To Retiring Viktor Axelsen, Calls Him One Of Badminton’s All-Time Greats

Lakshya Sen paid tribute to Viktor Axelsen after his retirement due to back issues. The two-time Olympic champion leaves as one of badminton’s greats, with multiple world and European team titles

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Lakshya Sen Reaction to Viktor Axelsen Retirement: Danish Shuttler Calls Time on Career
Denmark's Viktor Axelsen, right, celebrates after defeating India's Lakshya Sen during their men's singles badminton semifinal match at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 4, 2024, in Paris, France. Photo: Kin Cheung
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Summary of this article

  • Lakshya Sen paid an emotional tribute to Viktor Axelsen after the Danish star announced his retirement

  • Axelsen, a two-time Olympic gold medallist, stepped away from the sport due to ongoing back issues

  • He leaves behind a decorated career, including World Championship titles and multiple European team golds with Denmark

Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen penned an emotional tribute to two-time Olympic champion Viktor Axelsen following his retirement announcement, saying badminton will remember him as "one of the greatest to ever play the game".

Widely regarded as one of the modern greats of the game, Axelsen announced his retirement on Wednesday, saying ongoing back problems have made it difficult for him to compete at the highest level.

The 32-year-old Dane won consecutive gold medals at the Tokyo and Paris Olympics and finished on top in the 2017 and 2022 World Championships. He was also a part six gold-winning Danish teams in the European Championships.

"Badminton is blessed to have you and it will remember you as one of the greatest to ever play the game, but what truly sets you apart isn't just the champion you are, it’s the person you are, that stays far beyond matches and medals," Sen posted on his Instagram story.

The Indian star reflected on their shared journey from training together in Dubai in 2022 to crossing paths on the sport's biggest stages, including the prestigious All England Open and a memorable showdown at the Paris Olympics semifinals.

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"To go from training with you in Dubai to stepping onto one of the biggest stages like the All England Open and then facing you at the Olympics, it’s been an incredible journey. Happy retirement! All the best for what's ahead," he added.

A Significant Loss For The Sport Itself: Vimal

Lakshya's mentor and former India coach Vimal Kumar also paid an emotional tribute to Axelsen, calling his retirement “a significant loss for the sport itself”.

"I am deeply saddened to hear about Viktor Axelsen stepping away from the sport due to persistent back issues. When I last interacted with him a month ago, he had expressed concern about his recovery and the lack of progress post-surgery -- but even then, I did not imagine that he would be forced to make such a difficult decision," the 63-year-old wrote on 'X'

"His professionalism, discipline, and relentless pursuit of excellence have set benchmarks for generations to follow. His retirement is a significant loss -- not just for Denmark, but for European badminton as a whole."

Axelsen, who held the world number one position for 183 weeks which is the third longest run of all time, leaves behind not just titles and records, but a legacy defined by grace, discipline and an enduring impact on the badminton world.

Vimal pointed out that Denmark now faces a transition phase in men’s singles, with a visible gap emerging beyond Axelsen and Anders Antonsen, especially with several players nearing the twilight of their careers.

He hoped that the Badminton World Federation would involve Axelsen in a larger capacity.

"On a personal note, I feel this is a loss for the sport itself.

I sincerely hope the Badminton World Federation considers bringing Viktor into a larger role within the sport. With his global appeal -- especially across Asia, including China -- and his ability to connect across cultures, he would be a tremendous ambassador.

"More importantly, he has always demonstrated thoughtful and progressive ideas for the growth of badminton, beyond just discussions around shortening match durations.

I truly hope he remains closely involved with the sport in the years to come, perhaps even contributing to its administration and future direction."

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