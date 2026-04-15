Viktor Axelsen Retirement: Two-Time Olympic Champion Calls Time On Legendary Career At 32 Due To Back Injury

Viktor Axelsen announced his retirement in an emotional Instagram post, stating that ongoing back issues and nerve pain after surgery in April 2025 have made it impossible for him to continue at elite level

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Viktor Axelsen celebrates his gold medal at Paris Olympic Games 2024
Viktor Axelsen celebrates his gold medal at Paris Olympic Games 2024 Photo: Dita Alangkara/AP
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Viktor Axelsen has retired at 32 due to ongoing back issues and nerve pain after surgery in April 2025

  • Recurring injuries forced him out despite a dominant career at the top of men’s badminton

  • He said motivation remains, but his body can no longer handle elite competition and he will stay linked to the sport

The former World No. 1 and two-time Olympic champion in badminton, Viktor Axelsen, has brought the curtain down on a glittering professional career after ongoing physical setbacks made it impossible for him to continue at the highest level.

Axelsen confirmed the decision in an emotional Instagram post, revealing that recurring back problems, despite surgery in April 2025, had left him unable to train or compete at elite intensity. The injury, which has troubled him for the past two years, caused severe nerve pain in his left leg and ultimately forced him into retirement at 32.

Viktor Axelsen Retirement Post

“Today is not an easy day for me,” Axelsen wrote, adding that while his motivation and love for the sport remain intact, his body no longer responds in the way required to compete at the top.

“The hardest thing is that I actually still have plenty of motivation, desire, and joy to play. However, due to my back problems, my body simply does not allow me to do what I need to do to be at the level that is required,” he said.

Axelsen retires as one of the most accomplished men’s singles players in badminton history. He won Olympic gold at Tokyo 2020 and Paris 2024, adding a bronze medal from Rio 2016. On the world stage, he captured World Championship titles in 2017 and 2022, consistently asserting himself across multiple eras.

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His dominance at the top was reflected in his prolonged stay at World No. 1, where he spent more than 100 consecutive weeks in the position—second only to Lee Chong Wei in overall duration. Axelsen also established himself as a force on the BWF World Tour, winning five season-ending World Tour Finals titles, including three straight between 2021 and 2023, and collecting 10 Super 1000 crowns across his career.

“I have given everything to this sport. It has never been just a career to me. It has been my life and I have left no stone unturned,” he said, reflecting on his journey from prodigy to global champion.

“Due to my recurrent back issues, I am no longer able to compete and train at the highest level. Accepting this situation has been incredibly difficult. But I have now reached a point where my body won’t allow me to continue.”

Beyond his achievements, Axelsen reshaped expectations in men’s singles badminton. Standing 1.94m tall, he blended reach, power and tactical discipline to dominate opponents across generations, drawing comparisons with greats such as Lin Dan and Lee Chong Wei.

Off the court, his influence extended globally. He learned Mandarin to engage with fans in Asia and later based himself in Dubai after his first Olympic gold, building a training environment that also impacted emerging players like Lakshya Sen, Brian Yang and Loh Kean Yew.

“I have accomplished everything I once dreamed of, and more,” he said. “What makes it hardest to say goodbye is not the competition itself, but everything around it, the journey, the daily grind, the people.”

He also expressed gratitude to fans worldwide for their unwavering support throughout his career.

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