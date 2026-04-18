Bangladesh Vs New Zealand, 1st ODI: Tickner, Smith Star As BlackCaps Register Seven-Wicket Victory

Blair Tickner (4/40) and Nathan Smith (3/45) shared seven wickets between themselves as New Zealand started the series with a seven-wicket victory after bowling out Bangladesh out for 221 after setting them 248 to win at the Sher-e-Bangla Stadium. Earlier, the visitors who had been missing majority of the stars, had to rely on Henry Nichollas (68) and Dean Foxcroft (59) to help them post 247/8. In reply, the hosts crumbled under pressure as the Kiwis pacers ran through the Bangla batting-order.

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Bangladesh Vs New Zealand 1st ODI at Sher-e-Bangla Stadium-
New Zealand's players shake hands with Bangladesh's players after winning the first one day international cricket match between Bangladesh and New Zealand in Mirpur, Bangladesh. | Photo: AP/Mosaraf Hossain
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Bangladesh Vs New Zealand 1st ODI at Sher-e-Bangla Stadium-Blair Tickner
New Zealand's Blair Tickner, centre, celebrates with teammates the wicket of Bangladesh's Taskin Ahmed during the first one day international cricket match between Bangladesh and New Zealand in Mirpur, Bangladesh. | Photo: AP/Mosaraf Hossain
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Bangladesh Vs New Zealand 1st ODI at Sher-e-Bangla Stadium-Blair Tickner
Newzealand's Blair Tickner, centre, celebrates with teammates the wicket of Bangladesh's Rishad Hossain during the first one day international cricket match between Bangladesh and New Zealand in Mirpur, Bangladesh. | Photo: AP/Mosaraf Hossain
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Bangladesh Vs New Zealand 1st ODI at Sher-e-Bangla Stadium-Will ORourke
New Zealand's Will O'Rourke, right, celebrates with teammates the wicket of Bangladesh's Saif Hassan during the first one day international cricket match between Bangladesh and New Zealand in Mirpur, Bangladesh. | Photo: AP/Mosaraf Hossain
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Bangladesh Vs New Zealand 1st ODI at Sher-e-Bangla Stadium-Will ORourke
New Zealand's Will O'Rourke, right, celebrates with teammates the wicket of Bangladesh's Saif Hassan during the first one day international cricket match between Bangladesh and New Zealand in Mirpur, Bangladesh. | Photo: AP/Mosaraf Hossain
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Bangladesh Vs New Zealand 1st ODI at Sher-e-Bangla Stadium-Saif Hassan
Bangladesh's Saif Hassan plays a shot during the first one day international cricket match between Bangladesh and New Zealand in Mirpur, Bangladesh. | Photo: AP/Mosaraf Hossain
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Bangladesh Vs New Zealand 1st ODI at Sher-e-Bangla Stadium-Saif Hassan
Bangladesh's Saif Hassan plays a shot during the first one day international cricket match between Bangladesh and New Zealand in Mirpur, Bangladesh. | Photo: AP/Mosaraf Hossain
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Bangladesh Vs New Zealand 1st ODI at Sher-e-Bangla Stadium-Dean Foxcroft
New Zealand's Dean Foxcroft celebrates his fifty runs during the first one day international cricket match between Bangladesh and New Zealand in Mirpur, Bangladesh. | Photo: AP/Mosaraf Hossain
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Bangladesh Vs New Zealand 1st ODI at Sher-e-Bangla Stadium-Dean Foxcroft
New Zealand's Dean Foxcroft plays a shot during the first one day international cricket match between Bangladesh and New Zealand in Mirpur, Bangladesh. | Photo: AP/Mosaraf Hossain
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Bangladesh Vs New Zealand 1st ODI at Sher-e-Bangla Stadium-Henry Nicholls
New Zealand's Henry Nicholls celebrates his fifty runs during the first one day international cricket match between Bangladesh and New Zealand in Mirpur, Bangladesh. | Photo: AP/Mosaraf Hossain
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Bangladesh Vs New Zealand 1st ODI at Sher-e-Bangla Stadium-Will Young
New Zealand's Will Young plays a shot during the first one day international cricket match between Bangladesh and New Zealand in Mirpur, Bangladesh. | Photo: AP/Mosaraf Hossain
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Bangladesh Vs New Zealand 1st ODI at Sher-e-Bangla Stadium-Bangladeshs Shoriful Isalm
Bangladesh's Shoriful Isalm celebrates the wicket of New Zealand's Nick Kelly during the first one day international cricket match between Bangladesh and New Zealand in Mirpur, Bangladesh. | Photo: AP/Mosaraf Hossain
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Bangladesh Vs New Zealand 1st ODI at Sher-e-Bangla Stadium-
Bangladesh's captain Mehidy Hasan Miraz, left, tosses the coin as New Zealand's captain Tom Latham looks on before the start of the first one day international cricket match between Bangladesh and New Zealand in Mirpur, Bangladesh. | Photo: AP/Mosaraf Hossain
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