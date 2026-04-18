Bangladesh Vs New Zealand, 1st ODI: Tickner, Smith Star As BlackCaps Register Seven-Wicket Victory
Blair Tickner (4/40) and Nathan Smith (3/45) shared seven wickets between themselves as New Zealand started the series with a seven-wicket victory after bowling out Bangladesh out for 221 after setting them 248 to win at the Sher-e-Bangla Stadium. Earlier, the visitors who had been missing majority of the stars, had to rely on Henry Nichollas (68) and Dean Foxcroft (59) to help them post 247/8. In reply, the hosts crumbled under pressure as the Kiwis pacers ran through the Bangla batting-order.
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