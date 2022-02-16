Wednesday, Feb 16, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Maha Records 2,748 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, 41 Deaths, 5,806 Recoveries

On Tuesday, the state had recorded 2,831 infections and 35 fatalities.

Maha Records 2,748 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, 41 Deaths, 5,806 Recoveries
Maharashtra logs a rise in COVID-19 cases PTI Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 16 Feb 2022 9:19 pm

Maharashtra on Wednesday recorded 2,748 new coronavirus cases, including 111 of the Omicron variant, and 41 fresh fatalities linked to the infection, the health department said. With this, the state's caseload reached 78,50,494, while the death toll increased to 1,43,492, the department said.

On Tuesday, the state had recorded 2,831 infections and 35 fatalities. On Omicron, a department bulletin said, "111 (new) patients with the Omicron infection have been reported in the state. All these patients have been reported by the National Institute of Virology (based in Pune, where swab samples were sent for genome sequencing).”

Of the 111 infections, Ahmednagar reported  21, Navi Mumbai (19), Jalna and Yavatmal (15 each),  Aurangabad (10), Nagpur and Mumbai (nine each), Thane Municipal Corporation (6) and Mira Bhayander Municipal Corporation (three), among others. Till date, a total of 4,456 patients infected with the highly contagious Omicron variant have been reported in the state. Of these, 3,334 have been discharged following a negative RT-PCR test.

Related stories

Centre Urges States To Review Covid-19 Restrictions Amid Constant Decrease In Cases

Thane District Sees 109 COVID-19 Cases, 3 Fatalities

Centre Instructs States To Review, Amend Additional COVID-19 Restrictions

“Until now, 8,904 samples have been sent for genome sequencing, out of which, results of 7,991 patients have been, received while 913 results are awaited,” the health department said. The bulletin said 5,806 patients were discharged in the last 24 hours, taking the number of recoveries to 76,75,578.

The state, where the coronavirus recovery rate is 97.77 per cent, is now left with 27,445 active cases, it said. “Currently, 2,79,743 people are in home quarantine and another 1,169 in institutional quarantine,” it said.

Mumbai reported 225 fresh cases and zero fatality for the second straight day, while Pune recorded 376 infections and two deaths. Of the eight administrative circles in the state, Pune recorded 811 fresh cases, followed by Mumbai (549), Nashik (446), Nagpur (358), Akola (267), Kolhapur (117), Latur (107) and the Aurangabad circle (93). Each administrative circle consists of multiple districts. Of the 41 fatalities, Pune, Nashik, Kolhapur and Aurangabad recorded seven  each, followed by five in Akola, four in Latur, three in Mumbai and one in Nagpur, the department said.

The bulletin said 1,18,124 coronavirus tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking their cumulative count to 7,67,57,238. Maharashtra COVID-19 figures are as follows: Total cases 78,50,494; fresh cases 2,748; death toll 1,43,492; recoveries 76,75,578; active cases: 27,445; total tests 7,67,57,238.

With PTI Inputs

Tags

National COVID-19 COVID-19 Vaccine Active Covid Cases Covid-19 Cases COVID Restrictions Covid-19 India Maharashtra Mumbai
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

SC To Consider Hearing Plea Of Ktk For Release Of Funds For Restoration Of Mining Affected Districts

SC To Consider Hearing Plea Of Ktk For Release Of Funds For Restoration Of Mining Affected Districts

HC Seeks Response From Delhi Police On Plea To Quash FIR Against Sanjay Raut

SC Collegium Approves Appointment Of Additional Judge Of Manipur HC As Permanent Judge

Over 174 Crore Covid Vaccine Doses Administered In India: Govt

MP Govt Announces Welfare Schemes On Ravidas Jayanti

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Residents pose with the Beijing Winter Olympics and Paralympics mascots ice sculptures and an illuminated torch on display with the ice sculptures lit by colorful lights at the Longqingxia Ice and Snow Festival, during the Lantern Festival in Yanqing district of Beijing.

Longqingxia Ice And Snow Festival

Workers continue in a clean-up campaign after an oil spill, on Pocitos Beach in Ancon, Peru.

Peru Oil Spill Disaster: Beaches Deserted Amid Slow Clean Up

A Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) F-16C fighter jet performs an aerial display during the Singapore Airshow 2022 at Changi Exhibition Centre in Singapore.

Spectacular Sights At Singapore Airshow

A student arrives at her school that re-opened after Karnataka High Court's interim order restraining students from wearing religious symbols inside the classroom, in Udupi. The Karnataka Government announced for the re-opening of the colleges for degree students following the High Court's interim order.

Schools Reopen In Karnataka Following The Hijab Row

Prime Minister Narendra Modi performs aarti, on the occasion of Ravidas Jayanti at Ravidas temple, in New Delhi.

PM Modi And Other Leaders Visit Temples On Ravidas Jayanti