Saturday, Mar 12, 2022
Maha: 'No Vaccine No Duel' Drive Initiated In Aurangabad

Following a joint meeting with petroleum dealers’ association, the administration has commenced the drive across the district, the official said.

'No vaccine no fuel' drive initiated in Aurangabad PTI photo

Updated: 12 Mar 2022 3:40 pm

The administration in Maharashtra's district has started the "no vaccine no fuel" campaign to ensure that people have taken the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, an official said on Friday. Following a joint meeting with petroleum dealers’ association, the administration has commenced the drive across the district, the official said.

"We had earlier asked for a team from the administration to check vaccination certificates of people at petrol pumps, as we were short of manpower," said Aqeel Abbas, the secretary of Petroleum Dealers' Association. There are now teams comprising personnel from the police, municipal corporation and local governing body at petrol pumps to check certificates, he said.

Vaccines are also being administered at some fuel outlets to help people take the jab then and there, he added. Talking to PTI, Collector Sunil Chavan said, "We have initiated the campaign and announcements are being done at petrol pumps. This has helped to take the vaccination figure up in the district. We shall continue the initiative till we achieve the target."

At least 83.18 per cent of the population in the district has been covered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, while 55.38 per cent have taken both jabs, another official said.

With PTI Inputs

