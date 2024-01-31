'Not A Picnic Spot...': Madras HC Directs TN Govt To Not Allow Non-Hindus Inside Temples

Noting that temples cannot be used as picnic or tourist spot, the Madras High Court on Tuesday directed the Tamil Nadu government to install boards in all with the instructions that non-Hindus were not permitted beyond the 'Kodimaram' (flagpole) area.

The Madras High Court said Hindus also have fundamental right to profess and practice their religion.

Justice S Srimathy of the HC's Madurai Bench gave the judgement while hearing a plea from D Senthilkumar, who sought directions to the respondents to permit Hindus alone to the Arulmigu Palani Dhandayuthapani Swamy temple and its sub-temples. He also wanted that display boards to that effect in all entrances be set up.

'Not A Picnic Spot', 'Don't Allow Non-Hindus': Madras HC's Direction

Directing the Tamil Nadu Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department (HR&CE) department to install instruction boards at Hindu temples, the Madras HC said "while admiring the architectural monuments the people cannot use the premises as picnic spot or tourist spot and the temples premises ought to be maintained with reverence and as per agamas."

The HR&CE department administers Hindu temples in Tamil Nadu.

The court directed respondents to "not allow the non-Hindus who do not believe in Hindu religion."

"If any Non-Hindu claims to visit particular deity in the temple, then the respondents shall obtain undertaking from the said non-Hindu that he is having faith in the deity and he would follow the customs and practices of Hindu religion and also abide by the temple customs and on such undertaking the said non-Hindu may be allowed to visit the temple," the court ruled.

The respondents were the Tamil Nadu government, represented by Principal Secretary, Department of Tourism, Culture and Religious Endowments, The Commissioner, HR&CE and the Executive Officer of the Palani temple.

Further, whenever a such a person is allowed based on the undertaking the same shall be entered in the register which shall be maintained by the temple, THE COURT SAID.

"The respondents shall maintain the temple premises by strictly following the agamas (temple rules), customs and practices of the temple," the judge said.

The people belonging to Hindu religion have right to profess and practice the faith, the court said, adding that temple is not a picnic spot.

"Likewise, people belonging to other religions have right to profess and practice their religion. But the customs and practice of their respective religion cannot be interfering with and any interference ought to be curtailed. The temple is not (a) picnic spot or tourist spot. Even in Arulmighu Brahadeeswarar Temple, Thanjavur the other religion people are allowed to admire and appreciate the architectural monuments of the temple, but not after Kodimaram."

"While admiring the architectural monuments the people cannot use the premises as picnic spot or tourist spot and the temples premises ought to be maintained with reverence and as per agamas. Therefore, the rights guaranteed under the Articles is not granting any right to the respondents to allow the other religion people if they do not have any faith and belief in the Hindu religion. Moreover, the rights are guaranteed to all religions and there cannot be any bias in applying such right," the court added.

(with PTI inputs)