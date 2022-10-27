Madhya Pradesh Sees Four Covid-19 Cases, No Death; Active Tally Now 74

The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh rose to 10,54,709 on Thursday after the detection of four cases, while the death toll remained unchanged at 10,775, an official said.

The positivity rate stood at 0.2 per cent, the official added. The recovery count increased by 23 to touch 10,43,860, leaving the state with 74 active cases, he said.

With 1,650 samples examined during the day, the number of coronavirus tests in MP went up to 3,01,27,751, he said.

A government release said 13,35,00,955 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, including 7,311 on Thursday.

-With PTI Input