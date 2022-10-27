Thursday, Oct 27, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Madhya Pradesh Sees Four Covid-19 Cases, No Death; Active Tally Now 74

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 10,54,709, new cases four, death toll 10,775, recoveries 10,43,860, active cases 74 number of tests so far 3,01,27,751.

Madhya Pradesh Sees Four Covid-19 Cases, No Death; Active Tally Now 74
Madhya Pradesh Sees Four Covid-19 Cases, No Death; Active Tally Now 74

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 27 Oct 2022 10:17 pm

The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh rose to 10,54,709 on Thursday after the detection of four cases, while the death toll remained unchanged at 10,775, an official said.

The positivity rate stood at 0.2 per cent, the official added. The recovery count increased by 23 to touch 10,43,860, leaving the state with 74 active cases, he said.

With 1,650 samples examined during the day, the number of coronavirus tests in MP went up to 3,01,27,751, he said.

A government release said 13,35,00,955 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, including 7,311 on Thursday.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 10,54,709, new cases four, death toll 10,775, recoveries 10,43,860, active cases 74 number of tests so far 3,01,27,751.

-With PTI Input

Tags

National Active Covid Cases COVID-19 COVID-19 Vaccine COVID Restrictions Madhya Pradesh
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Unilever Recalls Dove, Other Dry Shampoos Over Cancer Risk  

Unilever Recalls Dove, Other Dry Shampoos Over Cancer Risk  

Sonakshi Sinha Speaks Up About Her Marriage Rumors With Beau Zaheer Iqbal

Sonakshi Sinha Speaks Up About Her Marriage Rumors With Beau Zaheer Iqbal